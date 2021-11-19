ONGOING
•DANCE: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Mondays, Scott Township Firehall, 3712 Harlansburg Road (Route 108). Sponsored by the New Castle Country Music Association.
•KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
•COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
•GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
NOVEMBER
•TIPSEY TURKEY WINE TRAIL AND SCAVENGER HUNT: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 20, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location. Specialty themed drinks at each location exclusive to trail-goers. There will also be a scavenger hunt to find 12 turkeys hidden all over Nova Destinations property.
•WINTER MARKET AT NAGELHAVEN: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20, Nagelhaven, 4547 State Route 18, New Wilmington. All-indoors venue with various local crafters/vendors, providing an array of everyday and seasonal products.
•CHAPEL VALLEY ESTATE CHRISTMAS MARKET AND OPEN HOUSE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 20 and 21, Chapel Valley Estate B&B, 297 Chapel Drive, Ellwood City. Tour the building and shop a variety of local artisans. Free admission, but timed tickets are required as a COVID-19 safety measure. (724) 650-7978.
•HOMETOWN HOLIDAY PARADE AND LIGHT UP NIGHT: 2 p.m. Nov. 20, downtown New Castle. Pop-up festival and food trucks at 2 p.m., parade at 3 p.m., lighting of Christmas tree and fireworks after dark.
•HOYT HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 21, Arts & Education at the Hoyt, 124 E. Leasure Ave. Tour the buildings, explore the exhibition, make some holiday crafts and visit with Santa. Free admission.
•FREE THANKSGIVING DINNER: 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 25, Clinton United Methodist Church, 1147 Old Route 18, Wampum. Curbside pickup and delivery available. Taking orders until Nov. 23 at (724) 657-4328.
•THANKSGIVING DAY WORSHIP SERVICE: 10 a.m. Nov. 25, Rose Point Reformed Presbyterian Church, 1166 Church Alley, New Castle (Slippery Rock Township). Open to the public. Call or text (724) 924-9519 for more information.
•THANKSGIVING DAY SERVICE: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 25, Volant United Methodist Church, 1100 Main St., Volant. All are welcome.
•TIPSEY TURKEY WINE TRAIL AND SCAVENGER HUNT: 3 to 10 p.m. Nov. 26, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Nov. 27, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location. Specialty themed drinks at each location exclusive to trail-goers. There will also be a scavenger hunt to find 12 turkeys hidden all over Nova Destinations property.
•HUNTERS BREAKFAST: 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Nov. 27, Mahoning Valley Grange, 1208 Skyhill Road, Edinburg. $6. Eggs, sausage, hash brown patties, toast, juice and coffee. (724) 652-5164 or (724) 964-8171.
•FESTIVAL OF TREES: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 26 and 27, Neshannock Township School District, 3834 Mitchell Road. $5 adults, kids free. Christmas tree and wreath display, raffles, vendors, crafts, food, entertainment. Masks required. Proceeds benefit the New Castle Public Library and Neshannock Township Education Foundation.
•CHURCH SERVICES: beginning Nov. 28, Victory Family Church will have services at 10:30 a.m. Sundays at New Castle High School, 300 E. Lincoln Ave. Services include live modern worship music, relevant messages, and age-appropriate environments for the whole family. All are welcome in the casual, come-as-you-are environment.
•HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 29 by TLC Staffing at the PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Bring your resume and dress for an interview. For more information, call the PA CareerLink at (724) 656-3165.
•HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 30, PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers will be conducting open interviews. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Bring your resume and dress for an interview. For more information, call the PA CareerLink at (724) 656-3165.
DECEMBER
•30TH ANNUAL CHRISTMAS BANQUET: 6 p.m. Dec. 3, Gallo's Italian Villa, 2420 Wilmington Road, sponsored by Gardner Chapel/Keys to the Kingdom. Featuring music by the Down East Boys along with fellowship and door prizes. $30. Reservations due by Nov. 24 and can be made by calling Wilma Robinson at (724) 971-7550.
•CHRISTMAS PROGRAM AND STEAK DINNER: Dec. 3, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road. Program at 5 p.m. followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults; $7 for children ages 5 to 11; and free for those 4 and under. Proceeds benefit the Samaritan Purse U.S. Disaster Relief Fund. For reservations, call Lib Parry at (724) 652-0215. Those who are not vaccinated are asked to wear masks and social distancing will be practiced.
•HOLLY JOLLY WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Dec. 3, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 4, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location (Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin' Noggin & Scallywag Distilling). Specialty themed drinks at each location exclusive to trail-goers. Other gifts and prizes for trail goers from Santa.
•MIDTOWN MEN CONCERT: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 4, Orr Auditorium, Westminster College, New Wilmington. Celebrity Series concert reunites stars from the Broadway musical "Jersey Boys" performing their Holiday Hits Show. (724) 946-7354.
•BREAKFAST WITH SANTA: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Dec. 4, Mohawk Elementary School cafeteria, Mohawk School Road, Bessemer. $2.50 for children, $3 for adults. Breakfast of coffee, cocoa, orange juice and doughnuts. Crafts and decorating for children at a minimal cost, and videos and coloring sheets while waiting for Santa. Each child will get a candy cane treat. There also will be baked goods, gift basket raffles and the North Beaver Civic Club cookbook for sale. Proceeds benefit the Mohawk Area educational programs.
•WAMPUM AREA CHRISTMAS PARADE: 1 p.m. Dec. 4 in Wampum. Sponsored by the Wampum American Legion Post 749, Wampum Lion's Club, Wampum Area Women's Club and the Wampum Area Business Association. Anyone interested in participating should contact Leslie Hardy at (724) 614-3642 or leslie8450@gmail.com or Donna Kuiken at (724) 535-8353 or dkuiken@zoominternet.net. All participants must be registered by Nov. 20.
•"THE NUTCRACKER": presented by the New Castle Regional Ballet, 2 p.m. Dec. 5, Scottish Rite Cathedral. For tickets, visit newcastleregionalballet.org.
•"ELF – THE MUSICAL": Dec. 10-12 and 16-19, New Castle Playhouse, 202 E. Long Ave. For tickets, visit newcastleplayhouse.org. Adults must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the performance. Children 12 and under are required to wear masks, and masks are required for all patrons when "bodies are in motion" in common areas of the theater.
•MISTLETOE MAGIC TAKE-OUT DINNER: 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 11. Fundraiser for the Lawrence County Historical Society. Menu includes chicken parmesan with a side of spaghetti, wedding soup, salad, green beans, rolls and butter, and cake. Tickets are $30 and are available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays at the office at 408 N. Jefferson St., through the website www.lawrencechs.com, or by calling the office at (724) 658-4022. Tickets must be purchased by Dec. 4.
•HOLLY JOLLY WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Dec. 10, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 11, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location (Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin' Noggin & Scallywag Distilling). Specialty themed drinks at each location exclusive to trail-goers. Other gifts and prizes for trail goers from Santa.
•BRIAR BROOK BARN MONTHLY BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 11 and 12, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Women's clothing, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Amish doughnuts available Dec. 11. Food and coffee vendor both days.
•HIRING EVENT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 13 by TLC Staffing at the PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Bring your resume and dress for an interview. For more information, call the PA CareerLink at (724) 656-3165.
•HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 20, PA CareerLink® Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Alleghenies Unlimited Care Providers will be conducting open interviews. No appointment necessary; walk-ins welcome. Bring your resume and dress for an interview. For more information, call the PA CareerLink at (724) 656-3165.
•HOLLY JOLLY WINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Dec. 17, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Dec. 18, Nova Destinations, 1474 State Route 208, New Wilmington. Ticket includes a flight and food pairing at each location (Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin' Noggin & Scallywag Distilling). Specialty themed drinks at each location exclusive to trail-goers. Other gifts and prizes for trail goers from Santa.
