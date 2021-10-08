ONGOING
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
FEARSCAPES HAUNTED ATTRACTION: 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October, 1503 Brentwood Ave., Ellwood City. $15. fearscapeshaunt.com or facebook.com/FearscapesHaunt.
OCTOBER
“FOOLS”: performances of the Neil Simon comedy, Oct. 9-10, New Castle Playhouse, 202 E. Long Ave. All audience members must have proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 72 hours of the performance. Masks required. Advance tickets only. To purchase, visit newcastleplayhouse.org or call (724) 654-3437 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
BRIAR BROOK BARN SALE: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9 and 10, 330 Eastbrook Neshannock Falls Road. Vendors include a women’s clothing boutique, metal sign maker, handmade soaps, farmhouse signs, antiques, vintage items, refurbished furniture, home decor. Amish doughnuts Oct. 9, food and coffee vendor both days.
MUDDY CREEK OIL FIELD LIVING HISTORY EXHIBIT: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 9, Park Road, Moraine State Park. Watch a restored oil well in operation. Local author and historian Polly Shaw will present two 20-minute programs: “The Construction of the Dam on Muddy Creek” at noon and 2 p.m., and “The Many Roads Under Lake Arthur” at 1 and 3 p.m. Bring your own chair.
FALL FOLIAGE KAYAK FLOAT: 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 9, McDanel’s Boat Launch, Lake Arthur North Shore, Moraine State Park. Interpretive kayak float focusing on the colors of fall. Ages 12 and up; under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Kayak and gear provided, or bring your own. Pre-register by calling (724) 368-8811.
CHRISTIAN COMEDIAN/EVANGELIST: 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. services Oct. 10, Oakpointe Christian Center, 885 Harbor-Edinburg Road. Featuring Jamey Ragle, who shares how to take the journey from brokenness to wholeness and experience joy, faith, healing and hope.
BLOOD DRIVE: 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 11, White Chapel Church, 415 New Castle Mercer Road, New Wilmington. Call Kathy at (716) 450-0376 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins will be taken as space allows. Sponsored by the Community Blood Bank of Northwestern Pennsylvania and Western New York.
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Hiring representatives of the New York Blower Company of New Castle will be conducting open interviews for all open positions. No registration or appointment necessary. Bring a copy of your resume and dress for success. For more information, call the PA CareerLink® office at (724) 656-3165 or email Colleen Chamberlain, site administrator, at cchamberlain@wcjp.org.•FALL FOLIAGE HIKE: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Kildoo Pavilion, McConnell’s Mill State Park. Pre-registration required. Call (724) 368-8811.
FALL FOLIAGE CRUISE: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 15, Owlet Gift Shop, McDanel’s Boat Launch Area, Lake Arthur North Shore, Moraine State Park. $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $8 for children. Seating is limited, and pre-registration is required. To register, call the gift shop at (724) 368-9185.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS RALLY: Noon to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 15, New Castle Police Department, corner of East North and East streets. Sponsored by Arise.
HALLOWINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 16, Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin’ and Scallywag Distilling. Each ticket includes a flight and food pair at each location. There also will be specialty themed drinks and a daily costume contest with prizes.
•PIG & PIE FALL FUN FEST AND DINNER: 5 p.m. Oct. 16, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Dinner: BBQ pulled pork, baked potato, vegetable, cole slaw, applesauce, dessert. Adults, $10; kids 5-12, $5; under 5, free. Also a fresh sausage sale, gift/craft auction and pie auction. Proceeds benefit missions. To make a reservation, call (724) 654-9653. Leave a message if no answer.
FALL BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16, Center Presbyterian Church, 1143 Center Church Road. Featuring bake shop, crafts, gifts, books, puzzles, candy shop, produce and apple butter. A soup, sandwich and pie lunch will be available. Proceeds benefit local missions.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH ROSARY WALK: 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17, St. Vitus Church to St. Mary Church.
OWL PROWL: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Pleasant Valley non-motorized launch area, Lake Arthur South Shore, Moraine State Park. A short discussion will precede a search for owls. Bring a flashlight, dress for the weather. Pre-registration required. Call (724) 368-8811.
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 22-23, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef. $6 quart. Call church office through Oct. 19 at (724) 654-2322 to leave an order. Social distancing and masks required at pick-up.
HALLOWINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 23, Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin’ and Scallywag Distilling. Each ticket includes a flight and food pair at each location. There also will be specialty themed drinks and a daily costume contest with prizes.
TRUNK OR TREAT: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road.
CLAYS FOR NATHAN: 9 a.m. Oct. 23, Lawrence County Sportsman’s Association, 3380 North Mill St., Wampum. Sporting clays fundraiser for 7-year-old Nathan Pelletier who is battling langerhans cell hystiocytosis, a rare form of brain cancer. $75 registration fee includes 100 sporting clay targets, t-shirt and a Mexican-style lunch by Los Amigos. Shells not included. There will also be a station gun event, prizes, raffles and a 50/50. Event will be held rain or shine. To register, visit shootlcsa.com. For more information, email spccowher@gmail.com.
SHOE GIVE-AWAY: “From Our Hearts to Your Soles,” 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 23, St. Mary site, parish center.
HALLOWINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 29, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 30 Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin’ and Scallywag Distilling. Each ticket includes a flight and food pair at each location. There also will be specialty themed drinks and a daily costume contest with prizes.
NOVEMBER
CRAFT FAIR: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 6, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road. Vendors wanting to have a table must make reservations by calling Lib Parry at (724) 652-0215.
