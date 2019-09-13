A local Democratic committeeman has apologized for a comment to which state Rep. Aaron Bernstine took exception.
At a press conference Thursday in New Castle, Bernstine (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) spoke of Markie’s Law, a bill he is introducing the state House that would prevent Pennsylvania’s parole board from prematurely releasing an inmate after his minimum sentence if that inmate was convicted of a violent offense while in prison.
The bill is a response to the death of 8-year-old Markie Mason, who was stabbed to death the night of July 8. Keith L. Burley Jr., 43, formerly of Edinburg, is charged with committing the crime after he was released from prison on parole from a homicide conviction.
On Friday, Bernstine took to social media to condemn a comment attributed to Howard Thompson in a screenshot of an online comment that was re-posted by the Accountable Leadership PAC. In the post, Thompson said “Seems like the legislators are stepping on the parole boards authority.”
Bernstine called the comment “absurd” and “offensive.” The Accountable Leadership post demanded an apology and called for local Democratic Party chairman Paul Stefano to ask for Thompson’s resignation.
In an email to The News, Thompson responded that “I am heartbroken for the family of Mark Mason. I apologize deeply if my statements regarding Aaron Bernstines proposed legislation gave an impression otherwise. We all want safe communities for our families. I believe however there needs to be a thorough investigation by Attorney General Josh Shapiro as to how the review process allowed this individual to qualify for early release. We need to address the systemic issues within the Parole Board through the proper channels, and work to assure no community or family has to endure this pain in the future.”
Stefano responded to the post that "Howard has the right to express himself as a citizen on a specific piece of legislation. I am not going to disavow him or ask for his resignation for expressing himself on a piece of legislation. Disagreements about legislation are part of the process."
