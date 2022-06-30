The Lawrence County commissioners are planning to officially re-designate the Lawrence County Economic Development Corporation as the county's official industrial development organization for funding.
But that might have a series of conditions attached, which include requiring the agency to open its meetings to the public and abiding by the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act, allowing elected municipal officials to sit as voting board members and providing public financial disclosure of its income, expenditures and debts.
Those three conditions were proposed at Tuesday's meeting by Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd, who asked his fellow commissioners to agree to them as part of that designation. Because Commissioners Dan Vogler and Loretta Spielvogel were unaware of three amendments he proposed outlining those conditions, they delayed their decision in the designation matter and would not second Boyd's proposals, saying they would like further chance to study them and get advice from the county solicitor.
The commissioners unanimously tabled the new proposed resolution after Boyd proposed his three amendments to it.
Boyd said he didn't bring up the amendments to them prior to the meeting because he wanted them publicly discussed.
The proposed resolution states the commissioners have the statutory power to designate only one organization as the county's official industrial development organization, responsible for representing the county on all matters relating to industrial growth within its borders.
A similar resolution has been in effect since 2003.
Boyd said he was reading Fifth Class County Code and realized the county's tax dollar allocation currently flows through the Lawrence County Regional Chamber of Commerce as part of the umbrella organization instead of through the economic development corporation, because of a restructuring of that organization a few years ago.
"Through examination of the code, we found that was an improper flow of funds, and instead, those funds under the code need to go to the LCEDC if we continue to fund that organization," Boyd said.
Vogler added the original resolution was adopted by former commissioners Roger M. DeCarbo, Ed Fosnaught and Brian Burick and the document had an old address for the agency.
"We're looking at a 19-year-old resolution," he said.
The first proposed amendment — to justify making the agency's meetings public, notes according to its tax returns, the economic development corporation "self-reports that it is a publicly funded organization, and that public money accounts for 62.37 percent of all of its revenues, and that it acts on behalf of state and local governments using taxpayer resources to fund its operations."
Boyd's second proposed amendment seeks to have the economic development agency appoint three members of municipal governing body — elected officials of a township, borough or the city of New Castle — as full voting members of its board, and those officials be selected by the Lawrence County League of Municipalities, an organization reorganized from the former Lawrence County Regional Council of Governments.
Boyd's third proposed amendment seeks the economic development corporation's CEO or a designee provide written and verbal reports on its financial status at commissioners public meetings, with a copy of the report filed with the county controller.
The document he presented notes according to the agency's latest publicly accessible tax returns (2019), its reported total assets are $6.9 million, which he said includes Millennium Park and its other property assets, and its total liabilities are $5.5 million, leaving net assets at around $1.3 million.
The bulk of the agency's liabilities are from publicly financed debt owed on the Millennium Technology Park in Neshannock Township. The agency is due to pay down its debt by 2026, or the state could liquidate its assets to satisfy the debt, he explained in the amendment.
According to the agency's 2019 publicly accessible tax returns, its current assets — cash and bank reserves — totaled $2,460,029, Boyd's proposed amendment states.
"The commissioners are unaware of any debt payments being made or any financial strategy being used to fulfill that debt obligation to Pennsylvania taxpayers," his proposed amendment states.
"The goal is to bring transparency to the LECDC and to bring our communities into its decision-making process," Boyd said in a phone conversation Wednesday. "It's disappointing that we would have to do this instead of the agency doing it on its own. But transparency and municipal participation are critical to our economic development efforts. If we have to make this a requirement to receive funding, I'm 100 percent behind that."
Boyd said for the past six months, he and other state and local officials have asked the economic development corporation to open its process to the public and include the townships, boroughs and the city, but that has not happened.
Boyd said the financial-related amendment insures the organization is in a position where industrial development operations won't be interrupted, should there be a liquidation of assets.
Vogler said at the meeting he didn't second the motion and preferred the county's solicitor to take a look at the amendments. Spielvogel said there was too much to decipher to vote on it at the moment. She questioned what authority the measure would give the League of Municipalities and whether the economic development corporation would have to amend its bylaws.
Vogler commented that he agrees with the amendment to involve the municipalities. But he questioned whether the commissioners have authority to place conditions on the resolution.
"I do concur with the intent," he said. "I've said to the folks at the foundation chamber that there should be additional municipal representation," he said. "I've asked them to consider adding municipal officials to their board. I think the concept of a public-private partnership is crucial."
