Calling it “a huge relief,” two of the three Lawrence County commissioners signed the paperwork to officially sell a house and adjoining land that has burdened county taxpayers for four years.
The commissioners at a special meeting Thursday approved a sales agreement for $200,000 with DARLT Realty LLC, the parent company of the local Dunkin’ Donuts franchises that is buying the house at 3309 Wilmington Road and an adjoining lot on Clover Lane.
They also approved the transfer of the deed to the properties to the new owners.
The former board of commissioners bought the house in 2018 with the intent of housing the district court of 53-3-04, but the plans never materialized. Altogether the county spent $410,500 on the purchase, architectural and engineering fees, utilities and other expenses and the house remains empty.
DARLT Realty stepped forth earlier this month to express an interest in buying the house and adjoining lot.
The DARLT Realty company initials stand for the first names of the owners — Don and Annette Miller and their daughters, LeeAnne Miller, Taylor Walters and Randi Griffith. LeeAnne Miller, contacted Thursday afternoon, said they have no definitive plans for the house yet, but because it’s next to their corporate offices, the house could be used for future business expansion or another business function.
The family owns nine Dunkin’ Donuts businesses — three in New Castle, three in Erie and one each in Grove City, Meadville and Edinboro.
Don and Annette Miller started the business in 1980, and in 2015, LeeAnne and her two sisters took it over. LeeAnne is head of development and chief financial officers, Walters is the head of human resources and Randi Griffith heads the marketing department.
“We just started kicking around the idea (of buying the house) a few months ago and asked about it. It’s been whirlwind. We decided now is as good of a time as any to do it,” LeeAnne said.
None of the family members or their legal counsel attended the commissioners meeting. The commissioners said that the buyers’ attorney, Ted Saad, would sign the papers and send them back to the county. The commissioners signed the sales agreement and the deed work after the meeting.
Commissioner Dan Vogler did not attend, either, because he was out of town. He voted in favor of the sale by phone. The paperwork was signed by Commissioners Morgan Boyd, chairman, and Loretta Spielvogel.
“It’s the best of a bad situation,” Boyd said with the pen in his hand, adding, “It’s a good way to close out the year.”
“It’s a weight off our shoulders,” Spielvogel agreed.
The signing was witnessed and the papers notarized by Julianne Montgomery of the Lawrence County prothonotary and clerk of court’s office, for Jodi Klabon-Esoldo, who holds that title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.