Commissioners: REMACOR site still contaminated

Contamination issues are continuing on property that once was the REMACOR plant in Taylor Township.
Lawrence County Commissioner Dan Vogler told the county planning commission Tuesday that the commissioners had a conference call with state Department of Environmental Protection officials in Meadville this week regarding the abandoned property off Route 168 that encompasses more than 50 acres.
He said that in spite of extensive remediation the state has done there, there continues to be reports of more contamination on the site.
The county is to receive correspondence from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for information about further remediation, Vogler said, "and we asked them to keep the Taylor Township supervisors informed, too."
Commissioner Steve Craig said the contaminated wastes are both hazardous and radioactive, and are in the underground areas and in the water.
The DEP has removed most of the 10 buildings that remained on the site, Craig said, and there is fencing around the area.
He said the people were cutting through fences and frequently stole items out of them. The department proposed using funds from the state’s Hazardous Sites Cleanup Act program to fund the demolition project, which was expected to cost anywhere between $795,000 and $965,000.
"There's nothing to steal anymore," he said, and the people who break into the property aer putting themselves at risk.
"It's truly dangerous," Craig said of the grounds, "not just a little dangerous, truly dangerous. It's a contamination of everything that's bad. It's going to take a lot of money."
The plant fell into disrepair when a 2005 fire ravaged the industry. In 2006, the DEP staged a clean-up to clear tons of combustible magnesium shavings from the site. The plan to demolish the buildings was to access the remaining extensive hazardous material on the site that were underneath the structures.
Mariruth Hoffman, who led the eight-year investigation into the site contamination issues, said a year ago that at least half of the buildings that remained on the site at that time had some elevated levels of radiological contamination.
