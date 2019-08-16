Several Lawrence County businesses have growth in their future, as indicated by a sizable number of land development reviews this week by the Lawrence County Planning Commission.
The commission, comprised of business and government leaders from countywide, approved 10 reviews of expansions and additions as submitted to the county planning office.
County deputy planning director Allen Miller provided the board with detailed reviews of the land development plans, which contain criticisms and cite requirements of what is lacking in order for them to gain ultimate approval by the township supervisors or borough councils where the projects are proposed.
County planning director Amy McKinney noted that this the first time in many years that the county has received 10 plans to review. In addition to the ones listed, the commission also reviewed plans for two Dollar General stores in Wayne and Shenango townships and an expansion of the Apple Castle in Wilmington Township.
County commissioner Dan Vogler commented that the county's last unemployment figure was 4.3 percent.
"A lot of places here have 'now hiring' signs in their windows," he said, and the new business and industrial construction "is a positive sign for our local economy."
The land development plans and the planning staff and commission's comments are:
•Westminster College — The college is planning to install a new softball field and a new lacrosse field, and construct an 8,863 square-foot addition to the Hoyt chemistry building. Miller noted that the proposed softball field will replace the existing baseball field, and the lacrosse field will replace the existing softball field.
"Parking is an ongoing issue," Miller said, noting that no new parking spaces are proposed in the plans.
"The question is, do you have enough parking for what you're proposing?" he queried. The borough council needs to address whether there are enough parking spaces for the existing use of the area, plus the new uses.
Regarding the addition to the science building, Miller noted that the plans don't indicate what the use of the addition will be — whether it will be classrooms, offices or laboratories, in order to determine what amount of parking is required. He noted that the borough zoning ordinance indicates one parking space is required for every three seats at an athletic field.
The New Wilmington Borough Council will have the final decision on whether to approve the two plans.
•Hess Ice Rink in Pearson Park, Neshannock Township— The township is planning a $3,689,303 project to expand the ice rink and locker rooms and create additional office and meeting space, along with more parking at the rink. The addition 14,040-square-foot addition is to be built on the opposite side of the entrance.
The property is in an R-2 Residential district, Miller noted, and is a conditional use. The commission's review notes that stormwater management and erosion and sedimentation control plans are needed. Miller noted that the plans needs to include a loading berth and a landscaping plan.
The township supervisors will have final approval of the plans.
•T&M Hardware, Shenango Township — The retail business, located in Lawrence Village Plaza, is planning to construct a 16,427-square-foot retail store on New Butler Road in Shenango Township. The store is a permitted use in the C2 commercial zone. Miller emphasized that the store needs a plan for landscaping and that the plans also require more parking.
•Westfield Presbyterian Church, North Beaver Township — The church is planning a 9,350-square-foot addition to its church on Mount Jackson Road. According to James Gagliano, county administrator who attended the meeting, the church is planning to use the annex for classroom instruction and secondary use as a gym. Miller noted that the plans call for taking out the entire parking lot. "They don't have a lot of space because most of the area on the other side of the church is a cemetery," he said. The plan does not propose any additional parking spaces or areas, and does not specify the number of seats that are in the sanctuary or the other main assembly area, Miller said. The commission approved the review, to be forwarded to the North Beaver Township supervisors for final approval.
•Medart Inc., Ellwood City Borough — The company, located on Clyde Street, builds machinery for industries such as commercial and consumer turf and pleasure boats, according to its online homepage. The firm is planning to build a 14,059-square-foot addition to its existing heavy manufacturing industry. The commission's review indicates that the number of parking spaces provided in the plan are fewer than what is required by the borough zoning ordinance. The review, which also includes other details, was approved by the commission and will be sent to the borough council for consideration in its final approval of the plans.
•Morelli Distributor, Union Township — The company, a beverage distributorship, plans to build a 2,500-square-foot retail store building at the intersection of Cecil Avenue and West State Street. The planning commission review included concerns about enough parking and a "stacking space" for cars entering the business.
