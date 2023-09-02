My hope is that after Keith Lamont Burley Jr. is sentenced this month for the heinous killing of an 8-year-old boy and goes to prison for the rest of his life, no one in the local court system will ever have to see him again.
After a grueling week of testimony, closing arguments and watching the evil seep through with his profanity, charades, antics, blatant sexual comments and innuendos against his ex-girlfriend then a professional woman attorney, prancing around the courtroom with no decorem or respect, I know I’m not alone in saying we’ve all had enough.
My guess is everyone involved is trying to emotionally recover, maintain and try to get back to some sort of normalcy after that.
I’ve sat through many homicide trials, but never have I ever seen anything like this charade and wickedness.
Everyone involved was traumatized, and it was all by the twisted design and behavior of Burley.
The uniformed and non-uniformed courtroom guards vigilantly spent exhausting, eight-hour days keeping intent, concentrated watch on the 46-year-old Burley as well as on the enraged family members who wanted to advance on him and rip him apart — and probably would have done so right there in the courtroom — in retribution, had they not been on alert.
It’s no wonder. There’s no death penalty in Pennsylvania right now.
Burley was accused of standing over and brutally stabbing their innocent, helpless 8-year-old Mark Edward “Markie” Mason Jr. 146 times, mostly in the back of the head, neck and shoulders in an irrational fit of rage, yelling, “die, die, die.”
This little treasure was defenseless and didn’t have a chance.
The real scars remain on all of the members of his suffering family, his adorable, brunette curly-haired little brother, two other boys who eye-witnessed his slaying, and on a community that pulled together to grieve and help his family through his loss.
Markie’s family members willingly provided pictures to the New Castle News showing this little boy’s sweet, happy, achieving nature. It’s obvious in those pictures, published Wednesday, how much Markie loved and adored his younger brother, Matthew, now 11.
Markie and his brother unfortunately were in the crossfire of a situation that quickly deteriorated the night of July 8, 2019.
It was only after that their mother said that she learned the real grisly details of Burley’s murderous past.
You can cast all the blame you want on Maram Saada Ford for dating Burley.
You could blame both parents for not holding their initial family element together, or for not being more protective of their children in a family breakup.
It’s easy to throw stones in that direction, but we can’t do that. They are not to blame here.
Burley is.
And you can also blame the state parole board members who let him out of prison to kill again.
Burley spent his minimum sentence of 20 years in state prison for a previous murder that he brought up to the jurors trying to deflect his guilt. The jury wasn’t supposed to know of that Halco Drive shooting, but he brought it up himself.
The jury was told to disregard his testimony, but how can you unlearn something like that? We can certainly cast blame on the Pennsylvania Board of Parole, who let him out of prison after objections by letters and him being charged for a reported attack in prison.
After a series of bad decisions, Burley has been proven guilty and is finally going away to prison again forever, which is probably the least of what he deserves.
In his courtroom rants, he vehemently vowed to file appeals and federal lawsuits against the judge, the district attorney, state Rep. Aaron Bernstine and others.
After reporting on this case since the day Markie tragically died, my only comment to the state parole board is shame on you.
Keith Burley is not insane. He’s a cold, calculating, menacing, malicious arrogant killer who throws violent tantrums in fits of anger, and you let him out of jail to cause more carnage.
I don’t wear my deep faith on my sleeve, but I know there is a God. I know there is also a devil. During the past week in court, many of us have now seen Satan.
As a reporter, I went into the courtroom with an open, unbiased mind, waiting to hear both sides of a case as a juror would.
But Burley quickly dashed any of my thoughts of his being innocent, and I could see him having a similar effect on his jury, which he helped to choose.
He proved himself guilty beyond more than a reasonable doubt.
He’s left carnage in his wake and he’s left many — Markie’s family, friends, jurors and professionals alike — present company included, to spend this week decompressing from the horrors we’ve seen and heard in the courtroom throughout the five trial days.
It took the jurors 11 minutes to unanimously convict him. They deserve a high commendation for the emotionally exhausting job they successfully completed this week.
The jury — 12 plus three alternates — took all the testimony seriously and listened vigilantly and stoically to everything Burley threw at them. They were subjected to viewing the bloody, highly disturbing photos of Markie’s crime scene and autopsy. Some them shed tears.
As some of us said after the trial — and it’s surely no joking matter — these jurors deserve a surf and turf dinner on the county, if not each their own individual bottles of bourbon.
Now about the decisions made by presiding President Judge Dominick Motto.
When Burley demanded to exercise his constitutional right to represent himself in his trial, Motto insightfully appointed Justin Quinn, a Beaver County defense attorney, to represent him.
Quinn, fired twice by Burley, also deserves a generous amount of credit for sitting in quiet reserve next to him, being peppered by Burley’s questions and offering his expertise with Burley only inches from his face.
I personally heard criticism from people in the courtroom and readers that Motto was giving Burley way too much stage presence in front of the jury. Knowing Motto, he had a reason for that. Was Burley trying for a mistrial or to get Motto to throw the case out and give him an opportunity for appeal?
Motto didn’t bite.
Instead, he let him go and allowed him to show who he really was to the jury and the mockery he was making. Hence, the swift first- and second-degree murder guilty verdict.
My guess is that Motto was letting Burley act out so there’d be no real justifiable avenue for appeal.
I sincerely hope somehow, if this case ever goes before state and federal judges, this column falls into their hands and they make a sound decision against a retrial.
No one should have to sit through such a ridiculous proceeding like this ever again.
Burley promised publicly to drag out his trial as long as he could. We can only hope he’s placed in a cell inside a maximum security prison with a cellmate who is bigger and stronger than him and hates child killers.
For any judge to grant Burley a new trial would be a travesty of justice and a reliving of the horrors everyone has experienced during the past four years, and during the past week.
This man is the monster in the closet.
This case all along has been about justice for young Markie Mason. Justice, to some limited degree, has been served.
Markie’s family has suffered enough. May their dear child be allowed to rest in peace.
(Debbie Wachter is a reporter for the New Castle News. Email her at dwachter@ncnewsonline.com.)
