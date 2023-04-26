A pandemic wasn't on Mia Greco's radar when she started her freshman year at Westminster College in the fall of 2019.
With the onset of COVID-19 midway through her second semester at the private liberal arts college in New Wilmington, adapting to the worldwide outbreak became real.
Greco, who will graduate with 200 classmates on May 13 with a bachelor's in biology, moved home during the nationwide COVID shutdown. She never returned to dorm living and opted for the 10-minute commute for the next three years.
A 2019 Neshannock High School graduate selected to play NCAA Division III softball for the Titans, Greco saw her rookie season come to an abrupt end due to COVID. She also had to adapt to online learning.
Although in some ways the 22-year-old feels cheated out of a normal college experience, she found a silver lining.
Greco appreciated the home-cooked meals and support from parents David and Jill Greco. Some $50,000 was saved on room and board. Also, she could re-listen to recorded online courses.
Greco looks forward to going to Ohio State University in Columbus next fall, where she will study optometry for four years. She plans to become a board certified optometrist.
In late 2019, she heard about COVID-19 in China, but never expected it to reach the United States or Westminster, which has 1,100 students, down from 1,200 before COVID.
“We all took it very lightly,” Greco said.
She dreamed about playing college softball and was in Florida for spring training when in the midst of a March 2020 game, the season came to an end.
“We got pulled off the filed and got told we had to return home,” she said.
Greco played for the Titans during her sophomore, junior and senior years.
Betsy Hildebrand, director of communications for Westminster, said spring break was scheduled to end on March15, 2020.
“The world was just beginning to receive more information about COVID-19,” Hildebrand said. “As more and more information rapidly became available, the college extended spring break to March 18 as a precautionary measure and planned to hold classes remotely from March 19-April 3.”
On March 17, then Gov. Tom Wolf issued the start of shutdowns.
Employees were sent home and in-person classes were suspended for the remainder of the semester, Hildebrand said. Students were fully remote from March 19 to the end of the semester on May 1.
“It was definitely challenging, but Westminster rose to the occasion and it went about as well as could be expected,” she said. “Our IT department sprang into action to make sure technology would be accessible to all, and faculty had just a few mere days to shift their entire teaching techniques to an online format.”
At the start of the fall 2020 semester, most courses were offered in-person, while other professors taught in a hybrid format — a combination of face-to-face and remote learning, Hildebrand said.
“A small group of faculty members did continue teaching entirely online that fall,” she said.
Greco didn't mind the online learning.
“I had a fear about being around each other,” she said.
COVID also interrupted Tori Kobbe's college eduction.
Kobbe on May 6 will graduate from Youngstown State University with a degree in dental hygiene. The 2019 New Castle High School graduate initially lived on campus, but moved home for COVID. She never returned to campus living.
“I had planned to move to an apartment and stay on campus, but got kicked out in the middle (of March 2020 due to COVID),” she said. “The next thing I know, I'm moving out of my dorm and I lost my part-time job.”
The 22-year-old worked as a cashier at Peebles in Neshannock.
After her one-week spring break turned into a three-week hiatus, Kobbe went to online learning while living with her mother, Geralyn Cavallo, and older sister, Mckenzie Kobbe, in New Castle. She found the constant togetherness challenging, yet appreciated their support.
“It was really hard to concentrate,” Tori Kobbe said about the online courses. “I'm an in-person learner. A three-hour (online) lecture in pharmacology was the hardest thing I ever did.”
“I knew I just wanted to get it all done,” added the daughter of Mike Kobbe, also of New Castle. “I wanted to push through and finish. My mom and my sister really pushed me to keep going to do my homework and study.”
For clinical classes during summer 2021, everyone had to wear masks and remain 6 feet apart from each other.
“It was really tricky,” she said.
Kobbe has passed three board exams to get her license. She planned to take the final exam this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.