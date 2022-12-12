•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will celebrate the annual Christmas dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. Wednesday at the Grace United Methodist Ministries church located at 135 Decker Drive in Neshannock Township. Howard Williamson will call the squares and both Kathy Mansell and Nathan Parrott will cue rounds. Refreshments will be served midway through the dance.
This is the last dance in 2022. The weekly schedule of dances will return beginning Jan. 4 with a time change, dancing from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Howard Williamson will continue to be the instructor for new dancers, or those who might want to refresh their square dance steps. All are welcome.
For more information about modern western square dance, schedule updates and other club dances, visit castlepawsandtaws.org or the group’s Facebook. Contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 and thomasmansell20@gmail.com or club vice presidents Ron and Sandra Webster at (724) 971-8923 and ronald@websterr.com for information and questions.
