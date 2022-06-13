•CASTLE PAWS AND TAWS will dance from 7:30 to 10 p.m. June 15 at the Cascade Park Dance Hall. Howard Williamson will call the squares and Kathy Mansell will cue the rounds. Club members are reminded to bring finger food to share, and refreshments will be served midway through the dance.
Club members are also invited to meet with Williamson, the new club caller, at 7 p.m. June 14 at the Websters’.
The red, white and blue dance will be at 7:30 p.m. June 29. Williamson will be the caller and Nathan Parrott will cue the rounds.
The group welcomes all square dancers including anyone who hasn’t danced in awhile and needs a refresher. New dancers are also invited.
For more information, contact club presidents Tom and Kathy Mansell at (724) 971-0921 or thomasmansell20@gmail.com.
•THE ELLWOOD CITY WOLVES CLUB met June 8 at the Wolves Club shelter in Ewing Park to present the club’s Pro Bono Publico (for the good of the public) Recognition Award. The recipient was Doug Slade, president of the Ellwood City Rotary Club, who accepted the award on behalf of the Rotary Club’s 100th anniversary. Also, Giant Eagle owner Gina Morini Felovzis presented Slade with a Giant Eagle gift certificate.
Slade thanked the Wolves Club and Giant Eagle for the recognition. His remarks focused on the Rotary Club’s 100 years of service in the community and several of the activities that will take place during the anniversary year. He mentioned that, after a two-year hiatus, the festival in the park will take place July 2-4. Slade said the Rotary Club has been a part of the festival since the beginning, both as a food vendor and builder. The Rotary Club built shelters 3, 5 and 9 in Ewing Park as well as the Folino Entertainment Stage.
Wolves Club president Mike DeOtto reminded those in attendance that the group will mark its 75th year next year. In the works is a commemorative book detailing the history, scholarships, initiatives and major events that have taken place over the years. He also spoke about several upcoming events including the festival in July featuring the Wolves Club food booth, the Oktober-Fest and the crucial need for volunteers.
