•THE ALPHA OMICRON CHAPTER OF THE DELTA KAPPA GAMMA SOCIETY had its annual Christmas breakfast Dec. 1 at Mama Jane’s Eatery in New Castle.
Thirteen members attended and were greeted by hospitality chairman Karen Prince, who hosted the breakfast, and hospitality committee member Ann Peay. Each member received a candy-filled treat favor. President Karin Kosior welcomed members and also presented each member with a Christmas candy filled snowflake bag favor. Kosior wished all the chapter sisters and their families a safe and blessed holiday.
After breakfast, members enjoyed a $10 dollar gift exchange. Each member was then asked to show the gift they received and thanked their chapter sister for the gift.
The next chapter breakfast will be at 10 a.m. March 23 at Bob Evans Restaurant in Hermitage.
Members of the chapter are active and retired women educators from Mercer and Lawrence counties. The Delta Kappa Gamma organization provides fellowship, encourages professional and personal growth, endows scholarships toward graduate studies and enrichment activities, and supports desirable legislation in the interests of education and women educators.
