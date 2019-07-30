A county man has launched an online clothing company spotlighting former New Castle hot spots, and is donating some of the proceeds to local nonprofit groups.
"The whole store revolves around the history and the culture of New Castle — different old businesses, traditions like fireworks," said Anthony Peluso, owner of Majesty Apparel Company.
Peluso launched the brand on July 18 with 24 designs featuring such defunct places around New Castle as Riley's Funspot, DeRosa Bakery and the Shenango Bowl-A-Way. Currently, only one design, East Side Rams, is creating donations for DON Services and the Lower East Side Community Garden.
"I messaged them (nonprofits) on Facebook," said Peluso. "They said they loved the idea. They were all-in on the idea, and we went forward with it."
Since launching, he's received multiple design suggestions from fans of the store. He hopes to attach to more local memories.
"I figured the best way to get the most out of this is to get other people in on it," Peluso said. "Get their ideas and their memories and the things that mean the most to them."
Peluso says the enthusiasm he's seen from residents has been pouring in.
"I'm blown away by the reception," he said. "There's nothing but kind words and encouragement. Sometimes I can't even believe it's real."
Peluso came up with the idea for an online shop with little overhead about three years ago, but only got motivated to launch recently.
"I didn't think I really had any business doing anything like this. I was worried people wouldn't be interested in it," he said. "I realized, just within the last couple of months, that those things weren't really true."
Recent tragedies in the news also inspired Peluso to make the leap with Majesty Apparel.
"i kind of want to get people focused back on positive aspects that's going on in this town," he said.
"The big thing I want it to do is encourage other people to start their own nonprofit projects. I want to foster a culture of being proud of this city again."
