One complaint some New Castle residents have aired about the city’s new privatized garbage pick-up services is that they are being forced to purchase more of the tags required to be attached to bags than they need.
On Thursday, Mayor Chris Frye offered a solution.
Frye said the city will start a Tag Buy-Back Fund, financed by the Neighborhood Stabilization Capital Improvement Fund, to purchase leftover Aiken Refuse tags from residents.
In addition, extra tags at a cost of $5 for 10, as well as bulk item tags, will be available the city building.
Conditions for the buy-back program include:
•The fund will only purchase tags from residents who purchased the quarterly service from Aiken Refuse
•An Aiken receipt and personal ID showing proof of purchase must accompany the tags at the time of sale
•The fund will purchase tags for $2 per tag from residents that purchase the quarterly tag service.
Residents should also note:
•Extra and bulk Aiken tags are available for purchase at city hall
•At the time of purchase, residents are required to show personal ID and their Aiken refuse receipt.
