Home Rule Charter may be coming to the city.
During last night’s 14-minute meeting, City Council President William Panella introduced, and subsequently tabled, a measure that would grant permission to the city clerk to submit a ballot referendum question to the county’s elections office that would establish a Government Study Commission for the advisability of the adoption of a Home Rule Charter for the city.
While no action was taken on the measure, the city did update its codes.
“These are new, updated regulations that are requirements that have been modernized,” councilman Tom Smith said following the meeting. “[The city] is not exposed whatsoever. All municipalities do this every three or four years when the code is updated.”
The city adopted the newer codes for Foods of the Codified Ordinances of the city, the BOCA Building Code, BOCA Mechanical Code, BOCA Plumbing Code, Carbon Monoxide Detectors, Pennsylvania Uniform Construction Code and Recycling.
The city received a petition from Patricia Barber seeking to vacate an unnamed, unopened 31-foot wide alley in the Fifth Ward in the area of 412 Carl St. and Hamilton Street.
The alley runs in a north-south direction. Council approved, sending the petition to the city’s planning commission.
Council also approved new resolutions authorizing the mayor and city controller to execute an addendum agreement with the city’s public works and recreation department employees for healthcare, and for the city’s clerical staff as well.
Council also granted permission to Mayor Anthony Mastrangelo and police Chief Bobby Salem to sign documents necessary for the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center to apply for a targeted grant.
Stephanie Dean, the city’s business administrator, informed council the school is seeking grant funding for a school resource officer, and the deadline for that paperwork is today.
“We currently provide security for them and they reimburse us for at the rate of a part-time officer,” Dean said. “They are applying for a full-time SRO position. The grant is for an additional $60,000. They are looking to staff it with one of our full-time officers, which would increase the rate we can bill Vo-Tech.”
