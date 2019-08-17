The deadline for filing nomination papers is Aug. 27 for candidates seeking election to the government study commission for the City of New Castle.
The documents must be submitted to the Lawrence County voter registration/elections office at the Lawrence County Government Center before 4 p.m. that day.
Ed Allison, county director of elections, also provided these instructions:
The circulator of a nomination paper must complete the Affidavit of Qualified Elector of each document’s back section, after all signatures have been secured. This section must be completed in the presence of a notary public and appropriately notarized. Each page should be numbered as printed in the lower right hand corner of each document. All pages of the nomination paper should be properly secured in an appropriate manner so as not to be separated from other pages.
The minimum number of signatures to be secured to be considered a candidate is 121.
Each candidate listed on the nomination paper must complete a separate candidate’s affidavit, waiver of expense and statement of financial interests. Additional copies, if necessary, may be photocopied or are available at the voter registration office.
The voter registration office will receive the nomination papers, time-stamp the documents and hold for ballot preparation, Allison said. There is a seven-day challenge period for any city resident to file an appeal with the Court of Common Pleas against any candidate's nomination paper. That deadline is Sept. 4.
Anyone who has immediate questions should contact the voter registration office at (724) 656-2161 or (724) 656-2145.
In other election matters, Allison noted that the deadline for filing by independent or minor political party candidates for any position is over. The last day was Aug. 1 The deadline for filing objections to those was Aug. 8, and none were filed, he said.
The deadline to apply for absentee ballots for military and overseas citizens in remote locations is Aug. 27. None have been received yet, Allison said.
Sept. 20 is the deadline for all other military and overseas citizens to apply for absentee ballots.
The process of applying for absentee ballots begins Sept. 16 and will end on Oct. 29, Allison said. All voted absentee ballots must be returned to the voter/elections office at the courthouse by Nov. 1.
