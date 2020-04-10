New Castle police are investigating a shooting death at Oak Leaf Gardens Thursday night.
The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. The victim was identified as 26-year-old Alfonso Eiram Santiago Hernandez, who lived in the apartment complex.
Police Chief Bobby Salem said there is video footage and there were eyewitnesses to the incident.
He said acquaintances of Hernandez drove him to UPMC Jameson and the police followed his vehicle there as an escort.
Lawrence County Deputy Coroner Anthony "Bo" DeCarbo said the man was shot several times and he died in the hospital emergency room.
An autopsy is to be performed Friday morning at Heritage Valley Health Center in Beaver County.
The police are continuing to investigate the homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.