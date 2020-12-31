New Castle police arrested the suspect in an Illinois homicide on Wednesday.
Police were contacted by the FBI about the possibility of murder suspect Jaylen Saulsberry being in the city. Saulsberry was wanted for an attempted carjacking that resulted in the death of a retired Chicago firefighter. He also was wanted on a November 2020 carjacking during which he fired his weapon as well.
Members of the FBI's Pittsburgh and New Castle offices, FBI SWAT and city police detectives and uniform officers worked the case throughout the day, and Saulsberry eventually was taken into custody inside of a residence at 411 Bell Ave. without incident.
Saulsberry has been charged by New Castle police with arrest prior to requisition, which will hold him until he begins the extradition process to Illinois. He was placed into the Lawrence County jail.
