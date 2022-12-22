The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority wants Pennsylvanians to provide input into the accessibility of broadband — high speed internet access — in their areas.
Citizens are advised to learn about the authority, federal funding for broadband, and to hear about the important role state residents have in reviewing the new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) broadband access map.
Meanwhile, the Lawrence County commissioners have not yet awarded a contract for the study of broadband in areas of Lawrence County where the availability of high-speed internet is lacking.
The map’s accuracy is crucial for the commonwealth to receive sufficient federal funding to ensure high-speed internet access for all Pennsylvanians, according to authority executive director Brandon Carson.
“In today’s world, having access to high-speed internet is a necessity,” Carson said. “Pennsylvanians need broadband access for school, work, and to ensure public safety, and it is critical that we close the digital divide across the commonwealth. The more accurate we can make the FCC map, the more we ensure we get a fair allocation of federal funding to expand broadband.”
County Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said Lawrence County won't be eligible to apply for the funding until it completes its study. The county advertised for bids for a consultant for the study last year, but the only bid came in at $2 million and was rejected.
The commissioners recently re-advertised for bids, and the same company submitted a bid after negotiations with Boyd, he said, which narrowed the county's cost of the study to $250,000. He anticipates the board of commissioners will vote on that contract at an upcoming meeting, sometime in January, he said.
The Federal Communications Commission had released a new broadband access map on Nov. 18, opening the process to challenge the map to ensure states and areas receive funding to expand high-speed internet access for everyone.
The map will determine how much of the $42.45 billion is available through Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program that Pennsylvania will receive.
Public input is necessary to ensure an accurate map.
The map is available at https:broadbandmap.fcc.gov/home.
The FCC’s broadband access map shows all broadband serviceable locations across the United States where fixed broadband internet access service is or can be installed. The commonwealth’s allocation of funding for broadband deployment under the federal infrastructure law is dependent upon the map being accurate. Pennsylvanians should visit the map to search for their home address to determine whether the information listed by the FCC is accurate.
Pennsylvanians should challenge inadequacies on the map by Jan. 13 to help improve its accuracy. There are two ways to submit challenges — by a single location, or in bulk. The location challenge can be completed by individual consumers utilizing the map itself. Bulk challengers will be required to use the Broadband Data Collection (BDC) platform to submit information to the FCC. The process to challenge inaccuracies in the FCC Broadband map can include:
•A location that meets the FCC’s definition of a broadband serviceable location that is missing from the map
•A location’s broadband serviceability that is incorrectly identified
•Incorrect information such as the address or unit count for the location
•Incorrect placement of the location and its geographic coordinates.
Additional information about the Consumer Challenge Process, and additional information on the Bulk Challenge Process can be found at the BDC Help Center at help.bdc.fcc.gov/hc/en-us/sections/10467243210651-Consumers-Individuals.
A consumer may also challenge mobile data coverage through the FCC Speed Test App — a free application that can be downloaded from an Apple or Google Play Store.
Governor Tom Wolf announced the creation of the broadband authority in February 2022 in Pennsylvania to manage at least $100 million in federal aid to coordinate the rollout of broadband across the state. The authority was created Dec. 22 a year ago and charged with creating a statewide broadband plan and distributing federal and state monies for broadband expansion projects in unserved and underserved areas of the commonwealth, including the county.
For more information about the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, or the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit the authority’s website at dced.pa.gov, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of the agency's news on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
(New Castle News reported Debbie Wachter contributed to this report.)
