The New Castle police have withdrawn all charges against man accused in a May 14 assault and robbery in downtown New Castle.
The charges have been dropped against Niko M. Dambrosia, 18, of 1117 Agnew St. in connection with the case, because the victim who reported the attack gave police the wrong identity.
Also charged was Donte Logan, 18, formerly of Midland, Beaver County. His charges were withdrawn and refiled June 3 under his real name, which is Dante Hoffmaster, according to New Castle police.
Police chief Bobby Salem said it was determined that Dambrosia was not involved in the incident.
Police instead have charged Niko David James Bryant, 18, of Center Church Road, Shenango Township, in connection with the incident. He is wanted by police on a warrant.
Salem said a juvenile also is facing charges for his reported involvement.
Hoffmaster is charged with robbery, theft and conspiracy to commit robbery, theft and simple assault. His jail bond was set at $5,000 and he is free on bail, pending his preliminary hearing on Thursday in Central Court.
Bryant is charged with simple assault and conspiracy to commit robbery, theft and simple assault.
Charges also are pending against a fourth suspect, Donnie Morton, 18 of Sharon, whose preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday. He is facing charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and theft, simple assault and conspiracy to commit simple assault. He remains in the Lawrence County jail.
Police reported the robbery occurred May 14 at a house in the 300 block of East North Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.