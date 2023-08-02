A woman who suffered serious injuries in a reported domestic assault in May remains paralyzed from the chest down, a critical care physician testified.
Senior District Judge Scott McGrath, following a preliminary hearing Tuesday, held all charges for court against Geno P. Cappabiano, 38, of Parkwood Court in Oak Leaf Gardens. Cappabianco is accused of assaulting Heather Adamo, an acquaintance, and during the squabble, overturning couch on top of her, breaking her neck and leaving her paralyzed and in a critical care facility.
Assistant District Attorney Deanna Emerich arranged for the telephone testimony of UPMC pulmonary and critical care specialist Dr. Daniel Isaiah Sullivan, who said he became Adamo's doctor after she was injured. He told the court she currently is hospitalized in a long-term, acute care facility, where she is on a breathing machine, has other complications and is suffering from pneumonia.
She is unable to move her legs and cannot completely use her arms, he said, and she has difficulty communicating because of the tracheotomy and ventilator. He affirmed that she was injured on May 22. He said Adamo was found at home on her porch by her neighbors. She was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital, then later transferred to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, where an MRI showed severe vertebral injuries. One of her cervical vertebrae was pushed in front of another one, he said.
Cpl. Fred Buswell, a New Castle police detective, testified he learned of Adamo's injuries from the medical staff at UPMC Jameson. He went to Cappabianco's residence at Big Run and he said Cappabianco was apologetic. He told him he had used heroin and he didn't remember what had happened, Buswell told the court.
Buswell said he also spoke with Alexander Whetsel, who reportedly was at the location of the assault, and Whetsel told him "he had never seen Geno like that before." Whetsel said he saw Geno flip the couch and that Adamo said, "I'm hurt, call 911," Buswell related.
But Whetsel, who also took the witness stand Tuesday, had a different story to tell in court. He said he arrived after the couch had been flipped and he called 911. He said he and a 4-year-old boy who was there helped move the couch off of Adamo, but he did not see Cappabianco overturn it onto her and that she was lying on the floor when he arrived. He said she was unable to move.
Cappabianco's defense attorney, assistant public defender Joseph Oliva, argued the district attorney's office did not have any evidence of his client attacking Adamo or that he turned the couch over on her, and the doctor, as an expert witness, did not testify that the couch falling on her could cause her such an injury.
He argued the commonwealth didn't prove his client "did anything criminal in nature, or that he put his hands on her in any way."
Acknowledging the bulk of the evidence is circumstantial, McGrath said, common sense leads him to conclude the case should be held for the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas, "so that is what will happen."
According to a criminal complaint that was initially filed by the police, a witness had told officers that Adamo had been lying on the couch at Cappabianco’s residence when he upended the sofa onto her, and that she said she couldn’t breathe and her body was limp.
The police arrived at the apartment to find the woman lying on the floor, unresponsive, and attempts were made by paramedics to resuscitate her, the court papers said. She was taken to UPMC Jameson, where it was determined she suffered a fracture to three vertebrae, and was intubated and paralyzed from the neck down, police reported. She was taken from there to the Pittsburgh hospital's trauma unit.
Cappabianco is charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault in connection with the incident.
He was freed from jail on his own recognizance after a judge reduced his bail. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.
