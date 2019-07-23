CEO: Schools reject offer to pay students' late lunch bills

In this Nov. 30, 2017 photo, Todd Carmichael, chief executive and co-founder of Philadelphia-based La Colombe Coffee, speaks to me media in Philadelphia. The president of a Pennsylvania school board whose district had warned parents behind on school lunch bills that their children could end up in foster care has rejected Carmichael's offer to cover the cost, the businessman said Tuesday, July 23, 2019.( AP Photo/Matt Rourke)