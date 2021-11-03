Election 2021

The races for mayor, borough council and other offices in Lawrence County's 10 boroughs was sparse, with some offices not having enough candidates to fill all of the seats.

In many races, incumbents won uncontested, without the opposition of declared candidates. 

Listed below are all of the unofficial vote totals in the boroughs. The party affiliates are listed, unless the candidates are cross-filed under both parties.

BESSEMER

MAYOR, 4 years

Richard T. Hennon, Democrat, 125 votes

Nathan R. Leslie, Republican, 124 votes

COUNCIL

(Four 4-year seats)

Robert M. Slosser, 169 votes

Arthur Van Tassel, Democrat, 166 votes

LuAnne Izzo, 155 votes

Cody Jackson, incumbent, Republican, 128 votes

Kurt Miller, Republican, 94 votes

TAX COLLECTOR, 4 years  

Janet Novad, incumbent, 236 votes

ELLPORT BOROUGH

MAYOR, 4 years

Joseph Cisco, incumbent, 210 votes

COUNCIL

(Three four-year terms)

Christopher Cioffi (incumbent) Democrat, 107

Bill A. Boy, (incumbent) Democrat, 147

Tammy Mazzant, 194 votes

(There were 130 write-in votes).

TAX COLLECTOR, 4 years

Rita Foley (incumbent), 249 votes

ELLWOOD CITY

MAYOR, 4 years

Anthony Court (incumbent), 1,017

COUNCIL

(Four 4-year seats)

Michele Lamenza, incumbent, 710 votes

Jim Barry, incumbent, 697 votes

Jan Williams,626 votes

Brad Ovial, 717 votes

TAX COLLECTOR, 4 years

Susan Gatto, 1,099 votes

ENON VALLEY

MAYOR, 4 years

Timothy Stear Sr., Republican, 53 votes

COUNCIL

(Four 4-year terms)

David Grimes, incumbent, Republican, 40 votes

Scott Matscherz, Republican, 46 votes

COUNCIL

(One 2-year term)

Kelly J. Stear, Republican, 56 votes

NEW BEAVER BOROUGH

MAYOR, 4 years

Robert M. Crawford, incumbent, 238 votes

COUNCIL

(Four 4-year terms)

Joe Gubish, incumbent, Republican, 200 votes

Thomas E. Hairhoger, incumbent, Republican, 202 votes

Paul Morrison, incumbent, Republican, 173 votes

Matthew Kingman, incumbent Republican, 181 votes

AUDITOR, 6 years

Patricia A. McAnlis, Republican, 262 votes

TAX COLLECTOR, 4 years

Drita L. Crawford, incumbent, 261 votes

NEW WILMINGTON

MAYOR, 4 years

Sherie E. Babb, incumbent, Republican, 296 votes

COUNCIL

(Four 4-year seats)

Lee Ann Miller, incumbent, Republican, 254 votes

David J. Hunter, incumbent, Republican, 265 votes

John Miller, incumbent, Republican, 227 votes

Kenneth R. Hilke, Republican, 224 votes

TAX COLLECTOR, 4 years

William J. Nichols, incumbent, Republican, 313 votes

SNPJ BOROUGH

No declared candidates for mayor or borough council.

TAX COLLECTOR

Karen S. Magnone, 5 votes

AUDITOR, 6 years

Renee Norman Kenny, Republican, 5 votes

SOUTH NEW CASTLE

MAYOR, 4 years

Adam J. Reiter, incumbent, Republican, 83 votes

COUNCIL

(Two 4-year terms)

Gregory Szklinski, Republican, 86 votes

TAX COLLECTOR, 4 years

Jolene Thompson, incumbent, Democrat, 97 votes

VOLANT

MAYOR, 4 years

Charles A. Rice, Republican, 39 votes

COUNCIL

(Four 4-year terms)

Robert McGary, incumbent, Democrat, 20 votes

John Wayne Edwards, incumbent, Republican, 21 votes

Glenn Smith, Republican, 47 votes

(There were 130 write-in votes.)

WAMPUM

MAYOR, 4 years

Jesse Altman, incumbent, Republican, 108 votes

COUNCIL

(Four 4-year terms)

James Ferrante, incumbent, 86 votes

Robert Schrock, incumbent, 75 votes

Chuck Kelly, incumbent, 83 votes

John C. Hemphill, 72 votes

TAX COLLECTOR, 4 years

Sue Dean, 136 votes.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com

