The races for mayor, borough council and other offices in Lawrence County's 10 boroughs was sparse, with some offices not having enough candidates to fill all of the seats.
In many races, incumbents won uncontested, without the opposition of declared candidates.
Listed below are all of the unofficial vote totals in the boroughs. The party affiliates are listed, unless the candidates are cross-filed under both parties.
BESSEMER
MAYOR, 4 years
Richard T. Hennon, Democrat, 125 votes
Nathan R. Leslie, Republican, 124 votes
COUNCIL
(Four 4-year seats)
Robert M. Slosser, 169 votes
Arthur Van Tassel, Democrat, 166 votes
LuAnne Izzo, 155 votes
Cody Jackson, incumbent, Republican, 128 votes
Kurt Miller, Republican, 94 votes
TAX COLLECTOR, 4 years
Janet Novad, incumbent, 236 votes
ELLPORT BOROUGH
MAYOR, 4 years
Joseph Cisco, incumbent, 210 votes
COUNCIL
(Three four-year terms)
Christopher Cioffi (incumbent) Democrat, 107
Bill A. Boy, (incumbent) Democrat, 147
Tammy Mazzant, 194 votes
(There were 130 write-in votes).
TAX COLLECTOR, 4 years
Rita Foley (incumbent), 249 votes
ELLWOOD CITY
MAYOR, 4 years
Anthony Court (incumbent), 1,017
COUNCIL
(Four 4-year seats)
Michele Lamenza, incumbent, 710 votes
Jim Barry, incumbent, 697 votes
Jan Williams,626 votes
Brad Ovial, 717 votes
TAX COLLECTOR, 4 years
Susan Gatto, 1,099 votes
ENON VALLEY
MAYOR, 4 years
Timothy Stear Sr., Republican, 53 votes
COUNCIL
(Four 4-year terms)
David Grimes, incumbent, Republican, 40 votes
Scott Matscherz, Republican, 46 votes
COUNCIL
(One 2-year term)
Kelly J. Stear, Republican, 56 votes
NEW BEAVER BOROUGH
MAYOR, 4 years
Robert M. Crawford, incumbent, 238 votes
COUNCIL
(Four 4-year terms)
Joe Gubish, incumbent, Republican, 200 votes
Thomas E. Hairhoger, incumbent, Republican, 202 votes
Paul Morrison, incumbent, Republican, 173 votes
Matthew Kingman, incumbent Republican, 181 votes
AUDITOR, 6 years
Patricia A. McAnlis, Republican, 262 votes
TAX COLLECTOR, 4 years
Drita L. Crawford, incumbent, 261 votes
NEW WILMINGTON
MAYOR, 4 years
Sherie E. Babb, incumbent, Republican, 296 votes
COUNCIL
(Four 4-year seats)
Lee Ann Miller, incumbent, Republican, 254 votes
David J. Hunter, incumbent, Republican, 265 votes
John Miller, incumbent, Republican, 227 votes
Kenneth R. Hilke, Republican, 224 votes
TAX COLLECTOR, 4 years
William J. Nichols, incumbent, Republican, 313 votes
SNPJ BOROUGH
No declared candidates for mayor or borough council.
TAX COLLECTOR
Karen S. Magnone, 5 votes
AUDITOR, 6 years
Renee Norman Kenny, Republican, 5 votes
SOUTH NEW CASTLE
MAYOR, 4 years
Adam J. Reiter, incumbent, Republican, 83 votes
COUNCIL
(Two 4-year terms)
Gregory Szklinski, Republican, 86 votes
TAX COLLECTOR, 4 years
Jolene Thompson, incumbent, Democrat, 97 votes
VOLANT
MAYOR, 4 years
Charles A. Rice, Republican, 39 votes
COUNCIL
(Four 4-year terms)
Robert McGary, incumbent, Democrat, 20 votes
John Wayne Edwards, incumbent, Republican, 21 votes
Glenn Smith, Republican, 47 votes
(There were 130 write-in votes.)
WAMPUM
MAYOR, 4 years
Jesse Altman, incumbent, Republican, 108 votes
COUNCIL
(Four 4-year terms)
James Ferrante, incumbent, 86 votes
Robert Schrock, incumbent, 75 votes
Chuck Kelly, incumbent, 83 votes
John C. Hemphill, 72 votes
TAX COLLECTOR, 4 years
Sue Dean, 136 votes.
