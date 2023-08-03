Five more hopefuls have thrown their hats into the ring as official candidates for the upcoming Nov. 7 general election in Lawrence County.
Four are registered as independents and one filed a nominating paper as a no-affiliation candidate.
Lawrence Williams, who is president of the local NAACP, filed as the no-affiliation candidate, seeking a four-year seat on New Castle City Council. Heather Rowe-Cameron, registered as an independent, also filed a nominating paper for a four-year council seat. Other candidates on the November ballot, for four-year council seats, will be Robert Razzano, Terry Rodgers and Bryan Cameron, all Democrats, and Eric Francis and Jordan Lyles Republicans. Cameron and Francis also are candidates for a two-year seat.
Devin Ryan Maresca, also registered independent, filed nominating papers for the four-year city mayor’s position. He will oppose Democrat Mark Elisco in November.
Herman Cvetan has filed a nominating document registered as an independent, seeking the 6-year office of North Beaver Township supervisor.
He will oppose incumbent Robert Grant McKinley, a Republican, who was the sole candidate in the May 16 primary. Voters will elect one.
Renee Pitrelli has filed nominating papers as an independent candidate for a four-year seat on the Ellwood City School Board. Initially, following the May 16 primary, there were five candidates nominated for five seats. Pitrelli’s nomination would create a contest on the board, and one of the six candidates will be defeated in November. The other candidates who were nominated in that race are Jean Biehls, incumbent; Gary Rozanski, incumbent; Jennifer Tomon, incumbent; Erica Sutkowski Gray, incumbent, and Kevin M. Boariu. Voters in November will select five of the six.
The deadline for filing nominating papers for other party candidates was 4 p.m. Tuesday. The deadline for anyone to contest those filings is Aug. 8. People who after viewing a candidate’s petition want to challenge it should go to the office of the prothonotary and clerk of courts and file a petition to the court.
Jodi Klabon-Esoldo, prothonotary and clerk of courts, said there is no form in her office. Rather, anyone challenging the candidates must file his or her own paperwork or be assisted by an attorney. The action would go to the Lawrence County Court of Common Pleas for a hearing, and a judge would render the final decision.
The last day for withdrawal by candidates nominated by nomination papers also is Aug. 8.
The withdrawal date for candidates nominated in the primary is Aug. 14.
Tim Germani, director of elections, said others have come into the county elections office and obtained paperwork to run on write-in campaigns.
