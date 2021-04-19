October 1953 — Girl Scouts of the New Castle Area acquire a 17-acre parcel along the Neshannock Creek in Wilmington Township from New Castle businessman Jack Gerson.
April 1954 — Work begins to build a camp on the property, which came with a large stone cottage.
July 1954 — The first Girl Scouts occupy the camp. At the time, the camp is able to house only 30 girls.
September 1954 — Official opening ceremony takes place.
Summer 1955 - A swimming pool is added.
October 1956 — Reuben and Hazel Elliott donate the 85 adjoining acres they had purchased to the camp, which then becomes known as Camp Elliott. Work on expanding the facility begins. Eventually, more than 2,000 girls spend at least part of their summers in day or residential camps.
January 2017 — Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania announces that Camp Elliott is one of five camps to be closed because of low attendance numbers. The final day of operation is set for March 31.
April 2, 2017 — A closing ceremony officially decommissions Camp Elliott. At the time of its closure, the camp has two winterized lodges; one nonwinterized sleep facility; two tent units with nearby water, restrooms and showers; a winterized activity center; a splash pad; basketball/tennis court; hiking and fitness trails; a sled riding hill; and a volleyball court.
Dec. 28, 2020 — Dry Bones Ministries, a PIttsburgh-based Catholic nonprofit, officially purchases the camp and renames it Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Camp and Retreat Center.
June 2021 — The first day camps begin at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel.
