ONGOING
GLORY GRILLE: free meal, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., first and third Saturdays of each month, First Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Jefferson St.
KINGS KIDS AFTERSCHOOL PROGRAM: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursdays, Grace United Methodist Ministry, Croton location. Children K-6 and a program for seventh through 12th grades. Fun, fellowship, crafts, Bible stories and food. Special events include game nights, movie nights and field trips. For more information, call Sally at (724) 730-6688.
COMMUNITY BIBLE STUDY: 1 to 3 p.m. Thursdays, The Confluence, 214 E. Washington St. Lunch available for purchase. One chapter a week in the Gospel of John. Bring Bible or phone with a Bible app. Sponsored by First Presbyterian Church.
FEARSCAPES HAUNTED ATTRACTION: 7 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October, 1503 Brentwood Ave., Ellwood City. $15. fearscapeshaunt.com or facebook.com/FearscapesHaunt.
OCTOBER
HIRING EVENT: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 12, PA CareerLink Lawrence County, 101 S. Mercer St., Suite 101. Hiring representatives of the New York Blower Company of New Castle will be conducting open interviews for all open positions. No registration or appointment necessary. Bring a copy of your resume and dress for success. For more information, call the PA CareerLink® office at (724) 656-3165 or email Colleen Chamberlain, site administrator, at cchamberlain@wcjp.org.
FALL FOLIAGE HIKE: 4 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 14, Kildoo Pavilion, McConnell’s Mill State Park. Pre-registration required. Call (724) 368-8811.
FALL FOLIAGE CRUISE: 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 15, Owlet Gift Shop, McDanel’s Boat Launch Area, Lake Arthur North Shore, Moraine State Park. $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, $8 for children. Seating is limited, and pre-registration is required. To register, call the gift shop at (724) 368-9185.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE AWARENESS RALLY: Noon to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 15, New Castle Police Department, corner of East North and East streets. Sponsored by Arise.
HALLOWINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 15, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 16, Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin’ and Scallywag Distilling. Each ticket includes a flight and food pair at each location. There also will be specialty themed drinks and a daily costume contest with prizes.
PIG & PIE FALL FUN FEST AND DINNER: 5 p.m. Oct. 16, First United Brethren Church, 1900 Eastbrook Road. Dinner: BBQ pulled pork, baked potato, vegetable, cole slaw, applesauce, dessert. Adults, $10; kids 5-12, $5; under 5, free. Also a fresh sausage sale, gift/craft auction and pie auction. Proceeds benefit missions. To make a reservation, call (724) 654-9653. Leave a message if no answer.
FALL BAZAAR: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 16, Center Presbyterian Church, 1143 Center Church Road. Featuring bake shop, crafts, gifts, books, puzzles, candy shop, produce and apple butter. A soup, sandwich and pie lunch will be available. Proceeds benefit local missions.
HOLY SPIRIT PARISH ROSARY WALK: 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17, St. Vitus Church to St. Mary Church.
OWL PROWL: 6 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 21, Pleasant Valley non-motorized launch area, Lake Arthur South Shore, Moraine State Park. A short discussion will precede a search for owls. Bring a flashlight, dress for the weather. Pre-registration required. Call (724) 368-8811.
SOUP SALE: 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 22-23, Shenango Presbyterian Church, 3144 Wilmington Road. Chicken noodle, chili, stuffed pepper, vegetable beef. $6 quart. Call church office through Oct. 19 at (724) 654-2322 to leave an order. Social distancing and masks required at pick-up.
HALLOWINE TRAIL: 3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 22, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 23, Nova Cellars Winery, Brew 32 Craft Brewery, Knockin’ Noggin’ and Scallywag Distilling. Each ticket includes a flight and food pair at each location. There also will be specialty themed drinks and a daily costume contest with prizes.
TRUNK OR TREAT: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 22, Life Changing Ministries, 2929 Mercer Road.
