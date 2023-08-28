Keith Burley has been found guilty in the July 2019 murder of 8-year-old Markie Mason, a jury determined Monday.
Burley was found guilty of first degree murder, second degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and one count of simple assault after a jury deliberated for 15 minutes following closing arguments. He faces life without parole in prison.
Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa and Assistant District Attorney Emily Sanchez-Parodi prosecuted the case, while Burley defended himself.
