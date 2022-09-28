State police are seeking information about a break-in at the Dollar General Store in West Pittsburg, Taylor Township.
Police reported that the burglary occurred around 12:30 a.m. Sept. 20. They arrived to find the front door of the business was broken and various items were reported stolen.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the state police at (724) 598-2211.
