The 46th annual New Castle Bridal Fair will be held Sunday at the Scottish Rite Cathedral
More than 70 exhibitors will showcase their products and services from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Brides will have the opportunity to speak with local photographers and videographers, wedding planners, glam squads and other vendors.
The highlight of the event will entail bridal gowns, bridesmaids’ gowns, and tuxedos in a “non-stop” fashion show.
The first 100 brides who attend will receive a reusable tote from The Knot. A special grand prize of $1,000 will also go to one bride who attends, to be used for her wedding plans. Refreshments will be served.
Tickets will range from $10 to $80 and will be available on www.eventbrite.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.