The Veterans Agent Orange Veteran's Projects will sponsor a free breakfast for all veterans and their spouses Saturday morning before the downtown parade.
A fare of scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash-brown potatoes, toast, coffee and orange juice will be served from 8 to 10:30 a.m. at the Loyal Order the Moose Lodge 51 at 29 S. Mercer St.
Anyone who attends who is not a veteran will be asked to make a donation.
