New Beaver Borough's annual Halloween party is planned for Oct. 25 at the borough firehall at 898 Wampum-New Galilee Road.
The event, from 6 to 8 p.m., is for borough children only, ages 14 and younger.
Reservations are required by Oct. 19 by calling (724) 535-8868, or by sending an email to newbeaverboro@zoominternet.net.
Please provide the child's full name, age, address, and phone number.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.