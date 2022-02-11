A Boardman man is in custody after New Castle police pulled him over for a traffic lane violation and reportedly found marijuana in his car.
As the man tried to flee from the police, they had to use a stun gun and found that he had hidden bags of suspected heroin and crack cocaine in his shoe, according to a criminal complaint.
They have charged Walter Alcurits Williams, 27, in connection with the incident and the drug seizure.
According to the complaint, a car Williams was driving was pulled over around 12:35 a.m. Thursday on George Drive at Sampson Street. During the stop, Williams reportedly ran on foot over a center barrier on Sampson Street, heading toward Skyview Towers. A number of officers tackled him and used a stun gun to subdue him while he struggled with them during his arrest, the report states.
The police reportedly confiscated 7.1 grams of suspected crack cocaine and 4.5 grams of suspected heroin, both of which were in Williams’ shoe, three bags of suspected marijuana totaling 20 grams from the vehicle he was driving, and a sum of $1,732 in cash that was in his pockets.
He is charged with three counts each of possession and possession with intent to deliver controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, driving while his license is suspended or revoked, disregarding traffic lanes, failure to keep right and deposting waste on the highway.
He was arraigned by District Judge Jennifer L. Nicholson, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $25,000 bond.
Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.