The Lawrence County Salary Board set the salary for the county's new public safety director.
The board at a special meeting Tuesday approved the annual base salary for Chad Strobel at $62,500 plus benefits, retroactive to his appointment as interim director on Feb. 4.
Strobel was appointed acting director of public safety on Feb. 4 and was promoted to the permanent position June 7. He succeeds Jeffrey Parish, who retired in February after 20 years with the county's 911 center.
Strobel's duties include managing the county 911 call dispatching center and overseeing operations, services and programs that affect all of the county's emergency services.
The salary board is comprised of the three commissioners, the county controller and the elected county official whose department includes the position that is being voted on.
The board also created the position of a GIS coordinator, whose work will be shared between the county assessment and planning offices. The non-union position will be paid a $45,000 annual salary and will be funded by a grant from the state Department of Community and Economic Development's Municipal Assistance Program. The position is contingent upon the the state agency also approving a municipal assistance program grant for the county.
Also at its meeting, the salary board:
•Created a part-time, nonunion court administration position at an hourly rate of $19.51. Of that, $14.91 will be paid by the county and $4.60 by the judge's supervision fee fund. The position is under the stipulation that no court positions currently vacant will be filled. The position will expire upon the termination of employment of that employee.
•Agreed to eliminate four court-related specialist positions in the county public defender's office, and create three new court-related specialist paralegal positions. Public defender Larry Keith, in requesting the changes, said the three employees have attained paralegal certification or degrees.
•Created the position of fiscal officer in the Lawrence County tax claim office as a union position for an existing employee.
