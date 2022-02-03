A complaint filed with the Lawrence County Board of Elections by a South Side voter has been referred to the district attorney to decide whether an election law was violated.
Septimus Bean, who votes in the 8th Ward, first precinct of the city, had reported to the county elections office last May, and again in November, that the judge of elections at his polling place invaded his voter privacy by entering his booth with one of her election stickers, asking him to place it on his ballot as a write-in vote.
In a written complaint that he filed the election board Dec. 8, Bean reported that he voted around 2 p.m. Nov. 2 and when he went into the voting stand, he didn’t have a pen so he went back to the registration table to get one and left his ballot on the stand. He said that the woman who provided him the ballot entered the stand area when he went back, and she placed a return address sticker label on his ballot in the area where one would write in a name for judge of election.
He reported that the woman said she was running for the position and she pointed to his ballot and asked him to please write in her name.
“At this time, I was taken aback by the intrusion in the voting stand space, the request to write in a name on my ballot and I felt that my right to a private, uninfluenced vote was compromised,” he wrote. He said he used his cell phone camera to take a picture of the ballot where the label was placed, and he took a few pictures of the woman walking away from the voter stand area.
He said he put the sticker in his pocket and didn’t write in a name for the judge of elections. He said he immediately called the voter office. He said that in May, the same thing happened, except the woman had a handwritten paper with her name on it and also approached Bean’s wife.
He said in the complaint that he had contacted the voter’s office May 18 when it first happened, and was assured the matter would be addressed.
“At this point, we assumed the issue was taken care of,” he wrote. “Much to my dismay, the similar incident in November was disheartening, to say the least.”
Bean reported the incident to the election office and to county Solicitor Jason Medure on Nov. 2 after the incident occurred. Medure later requested that Bean put the complaint in writing.
The Pennsylvania Election Code prohibits electioneering at the polling place. That extends to the local election officials and those officials, including judges of elections, inspectors and clerks, who should not wear partisan apparel or buttons.
The law also states that any other person not in the process of voting, campaign workers, signs and all other electioneering material be located at least 10 feet away from the entrance to the room where voting occurs.
The election board is comprised of the three county commissioners unless it is a commissioners election year. Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel was absent from Tuesday’s special meeting.
Commissioner Dan Vogler noted that although he is in favor of referring Bean’s complaint to the district attorney, Bean admittedly had used his cell phone in the polling place.
“The whole issue is concerning,” Vogler said.
According to information from the Department of State website which oversees elections in Pennsylvania, the state election code leaves the decision up to counties of whether or not to allow cameras and cell phones into the polling places. However, recent court cases have found it is a person’s First Amendment right to take “ballot selfies,” such as a picture of oneself voting.
Lawrence County’s board of elections on Nov. 2, 2012, adopted a resolution, ruling that no one other than election officials and trouble shooters are permitted to use any electric or electronic device in a polling place during any election, between 7 a.m. and when the last voting device has been closed.
“I took a picture of an illegal action,” Bean said in a phone conversation Tuesday after the meeting. “I needed to at least document that the person was inside the area where I was voting.”
