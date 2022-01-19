School board makes personnel, other changes The New Castle Area sSchool Board at its regular meeting Tuesday took the following actions:

Cafeteria and custodial workers in the New Castle Area School District are now working under new five-year contracts.

The school board Monday ratified bargaining agreements for both employee groups under Teamsters Local Union 261. The contracts affect 43 cafeteria workers and 20 custodians.

Negotiations started a year ago for both bargaining units. Their contracts expired June 30 and the employees have been working under the terms of the previous contracts since then, according to district business manager Joseph Ambrosini.

The board vote was 8-0 to approve the terms of the cafeteria agreement, but ratification of the custodial pact was 7 to 1, with member Anna Pascarella casting the dissenting vote. Board member Pat Amabile did not in attend the voting meeting.

Pascarella said the reason she voted against the custodial contract is that those workers receive health benefits, and if they opt out, they receive about $12,000 or more each year for not accepting the insurance, or 50 percent of what the district is paying for the premiums.

"I wanted to get that (opt-out amount) reduced," she said, for both the teacher's contract and the other contracts under which employees receive that opt-out amount. She was trying to persuade the negotiators to reduce the district-wide opt-out amount to $8,000, "to keep us in line with what other districts are paying," she said. "I'm trying to stay consistent."

She also voted against the district's new teacher's contract in July, and the district's secretaries bargaining agreement in November, and "it wouldn't have been fair to vote yes for the custodians," she said.

Of the 270 district employees eligible for health insurance, 46 are opting out of it and getting the $12,000 or more a year for not accepting it.

Pascarella feels that based on that 46, if the opt-out amount would have been reduced to $8,000, the district would have saved about $185,000 a year, she reasoned.

Prior to ESSER money coming in to the district from COVID-19, the district's fund balance was down to about $2 million, she pointed out, adding she is reluctant to see the fund balance spent down more on employee benefits.

Story continues below video

And while she believes the district employees deserve fair pay, "ESSR is temporary money and we can't count on that year after year," she said. "I was trying to do my due diligence as a taxpayer to come up with ways to save."

She voted for the cafeteria workers and teachers aides contracts because they don't get health benefits, so the opt-out isn't an issue, she said.

The district's contract for administrators expires in June this year. They will receive the same opt-out, too, if they qualify, she said.

"Anytime there are negotiations we should be fair with people, but you can't give away the store," Pascarella said. "With the fund balance being down, you can't use that money for negotiations."

Pascarella, who has been an elected member of the school board for 14 years, said that when she started, the district had $14 million in the fund balance. Then the district undertook the Harry W. Lockley Early Learning Center renovation, $4.5 million, which was a big chunk of money, and other expenses also have whittled it away.

Her concern is that the fund balance, with the one-time ESSER funds, will not be there forever and the district should be diligent with how it is spent, she said.

The contracts also include an averages of 2.5 percent wage increases for each of the five years.

Other changes to the contract, to favor the district, were in sick days, holidays and bereavement leave.

Negotiating both contracts on the district's behalf were Ambrosini, solicitor Charles Sapienza, superintendent Debbie DeBlasio and school board members Gary Schooley, Mark Panella and Robert Lyles.

William Jones, Andre Gentsy and George Whippo of Teamsters represented the custodians in the bargaining sessions, and Angel Shaner, Becky Cummings, Jason Scott and Whippo as Teamster's representative were negotiators for the cafeteria workers.