A picture snapped at a private neighborhood party supporting President Donald Trump spawned accusations of racism when it was posted on Facebook over the weekend.
The Facebook post and its comments also prompted about 20 protesters to gather outside of the New Castle Area School District administration building Monday night while the board convened inside.
The meeting was closed to in-person attendance, but the proceeding was open to the public via a Zoom link on the district's website. All of the board members either attended the meeting or participated through Zoom. There was no board discussion publicly about the matter.
But as a result of the Facebook picture, more than 300 people have indicated on Facebook that they signed a petition calling to have New Castle School Board president Stacey Fleo removed from her public office because she was in the picture making a hand gesture with others.
Fleo explained that the gesture, exhibited by everyone in the picture, was intended to mimic an idiosyncrasy that Trump uses whenever he talks.
Traditionally, the gesture — with three fingers up and the index finger and thumb forming an "O" — has been taken to mean "OK." Trump can be seen forming his fingers that way out of habit when delivering a public address.
However, according to the Anti-Defamation League, the symbol has taken on racist overtones because of an internet hoax initiated in 2017 that falsely promoted the gesture as a hate symbol. Last year, the league reluctantly added it to its database of offensive symbols because so many people believed the posts and now use the gesture as an expression of white supremacy.
The online petition was initiated by Kalle Eggleston and directed at Fleo and the New Castle Area School District. The picture was posted by Devynne Booker of East Laurel Avenue, who spoke out later at the public meeting through Zoom.
Fleo explained she was invited to the neighbor's party in passing that day and went over for about 15 minutes. During the time she was there, she and other partygoers gathered and posed with a life-size cut-out picture of Trump and a Trump sign, and they all made the hand sign, intending to make light of the way Trump uses his hand when he talks, she said.
She said that when the other significance of the gesture was brought to her attention after the party, and after the picture was posted on Facebook, she had no idea that the racist connotation even existed.
"I'm not a racist, and I'm certainly not a white supremacist, nor have I ever gone on any such websites to even know of that meaning," she said in a telephone conversation Monday morning.
An excerpt from the petition states "We elect officials who are in charge of managing our children’s education and well being for 181 days out of the year. Trustworthiness, integrity, and compassion are characteristics we look for when voting. When it comes to light that those are not standards upheld by officials, something must be done."
The petition indicates that Fleo attended a "MAGA (Make America Great Again) meetup." It indicates that the hand gesture in the photo "is now widely recognized by the Southern Poverty Law Center, a group that studies hate groups, as a symbol of white supremacy."
The petition claims that Fleo's "ideas put our children in danger. As an elected official she only serves at the pleasure of the public. As does the rest of the board. So, I ask you, is this the type of woman we trust with our children’s safety? This is a call for action. We the people want her removed from office immediately."
Booker signed up to speak at the meeting via Zoom, and she asked Fleo why she believes it's OK "to throw up white supremacist white power gang sign." She pointed out that this is the most diverse school system in the county.
"I absolutely do not think that it's right to throw up racist gestures," Fleo said at the meeting. She repeated the way the photo occurred, at a party across from her house.
"There was a cardboard of Mr. Trump and they were in the middle of taking a picture," she said. "The first one was just a picture. The second was making fun of his gestures when he makes his speeches. I can tell you, honest to God, I can only speak for myself, but nobody there said 'let's make a white supremacy sign.' I actually had no idea that it was a sign for white supremacy. I didn't find out until the next day and people were bashing me on Facebook, and I didn't know what they were talking about."
She said that fellow board member Robert Lyles told her in a conversation about it that "you should educate yourself."
"How do you know to educate yourself, when you don't even know that sign existed?" Fleo queried.
"I'm sorry for anybody I offended doing that, it absolutely was not intentional," she said. "The people in the community who know me, and know who I am, know that I am not a racist, and I am not a white supremacist. That's the furthest thing from my mind. I love our students.
"I don't do discriminatory signs and symbols," she continued. "I understand your concern and I understand your hurt, and I'm sorry you were hurt by that."
"I seriously do not hate anyone," Fleo told Booker, "and we all need to exercise that. We all need to come together as a community without division of hate. Thank you for your thoughts. I respect the way you feel."
On Monday afternoon, Monica Razo, president of the local chapter of the NAACP, emailed a statement to The News, saying that the organization “condemns the use of racist white nationalist hand gestures such as the ones used by New Castle Area School Board president Stacy Fleo ..."
The gesture "caused an erosion of trust, regardless of intent," the statement said, adding that the failure of the school board to take action against its president "would be insulting and demoralizing to our Community members and students of color, who are already woefully underrepresented in District's teaching staff and support.”
Fleo has been popular among the voters in the school district for more than a decade, having been the top vote-getter for each of the three four-year terms that she was elected. The most recent election was in November last year.
