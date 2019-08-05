Bishop David Zubik is resting at UPMC Mercy Hospital after successful surgery to fuse collapsing disks in his spine.
After his release from the hospital, he will rest and work at his residence at Saint Paul Seminary. He is not expected to make any public appearances pending release from his physicians.
“Thank you to everyone who has kept me in their prayers. During this time of recovery, I will pray for the blessing of our diocese, our region and all of its people,” Bishop Zubik said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.