The Stavich Bike Trail is scheduled to reopen today.
The county’s seven-mile portion of the trail, which runs through Union and Mahoning townships, was closed on June 29 for emergency repairs. Grazco Development had been working on the trail since April on multiple drainage projects, but the county approved expansion of the improvement contract by nearly $17,000 after storms caused further damage it.
The trail extends for another three miles into Ohio and ends in Lowellville.
Donielle Russell, deputy director of community development, told the county commissioners yesterday that workers were sweeping the trail yesterday morning and the hope was to pave it today, as long as rain did not fall last night.
“The rain (Monday) … the paving was originally scheduled to start and Mother Nature yet again decided to surprise us,” Russell said. "It is just once through. We have to pave portions of the trail."
“I do want to thank you for keeping us posted on your efforts on the Stavich Bike Trail,” Commissioner Chairman Dan Vogler said. “The trail has been the recipient of some damage, thanks to Mother Nature.”
The county also will hold a workshop presentation for green businesses in the not-so-distant future.
Russell informed the commissionersthat her department is working on a Green Infrastructure and implementation techniques workshop that may be held in September on the Franklin-Oil City area.
The cost is building the workshop can’t exceed $4,000, according to Vogler.
The county will contract with civil and environmental consultants to develop the workshop, Vogler said.
“The county received a bunch of Greenways Block Grant money two years ago,” Russell said. “This is the final workshop we will be holding.”
Russell said there have already been FEMA workshops and multiple stormwater workshops and the Center for Watershed Protection performed two workshops as part of the grant.
The county also amended a resolution pertaining to an increase in a Community Development Block Grant program in Ellwood City.
The project in the borough runs along Cedar Street from Todd Avenue to Line Avenue, Russell said.
Two alleys were not included in the original scope of work, Russell said.
“Due to the amount of water and the topography, we needed to make a larger asphalt apron to get stormwater projects we were doing as part of this project as a whole,” Russell said. “That was the cost of the improvements to add the two ADA curb ramps and additional asphalt to the project area.”
Commissioner Steve Craig said, “it should be a great project when it is done.”
Russell then informed the commissioners the project is complete “and looks beautiful.”
Next meeting ...
The Lawrence County Commissioners will hold their July 30 public meeting at noon in the Rotary Shelter of Ellwood City's Ewing Park.
The public is invited to attend.
Throughout 2019, the commissioners plan to conduct one public meeting every month at various locations throughout the county.
