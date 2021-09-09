The F.D. Campbell Memorial Library will mark Hispanic Cultural Heritage Week Sept. 14-18 at the facility located at 209 Hillsville Road in Bessemer.
Events are sponsored by Los Amigos restaurant and include a week-long craft competition. Other activities include: Taco Tuesday with free tacos for the first 50 patrons, 5 p.m. Sept. 14; Maria Delgado, Latino affairs commission for Lawrence County, 5 p.m. Sept. 15; piñata crafts for those 10 and under, 5 p.m. Sept. 16; and empanadas and ice cream (bring lawn chairs), 7 p.m. Sept. 18.
In addition, all day on Sept. 16, 20 percent of all proceeds at Los Amigos restaurant will be donated to the Mohawk Midget Cheerleaders.
For more information, call (724) 667-7939, email admin@fdclibrary.org or visit Facebook.com/fdcampbelllibrary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.