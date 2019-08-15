POTTER TOWNSHIP — On Tuesday afternoon, thousands of union workers packed into a building that will eventually be a maintenance garage on the campus of the still-under-construction Shell Oil Company cracker plant in Beaver County to hear President Donald J. Trump speak.
Though the plant is being constructed outside of Lawrence County, there is potential for its job potential to reach across county lines.
The $6 billion plant was approved after then-Gov. Tom Corbett brokered a lucrative $1.7 billion tax credits deal and announced for Beaver County in 2016. The plant, which will convert shale reservoirs into polyethylene for plastics when it goes online, scheduled for 2020, is located less than an hour's drive from downtown New Castle and is accessible from nearby Interstate 376.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine, whose 10th Legislative District includes parts of Lawrence, Beaver and Butler counties, said part of his role in the Pennsylvania House is to facilitate talks between state and federal governments to enhance job-growth and energy-exploration opportunities.
Bernstine was in attendance for Trump's speech on energy on Tuesday. The plant, located in Potter Township, is just south of his legislative district, which also includes parts of Ellwood City, Scott Township, Wampum, Slippery Rock and Volant.
Bernstine pointed to a package of legislation, introduced in April called Energize PA, as one of the things happening in Harrisburg to help growth in the oil and gas industry. The legislation, if passed, can generate a $60 billion increase in Pennsylvania's GDP, support 100,000 new jobs and potentially increase state revenue by $2 to $3 billion, according to state Speaker of the House Mike Turzai.
"I think anytime the president of the United States comes to our area, it's a great opportunity to talk about the positive things we have going on here," Bernstine said. "I had some time to talk extensively with his staff at the White House and discuss some of the things were doing in Lawrence, Beaver and Butler county."
Bernstine said he thinks Trump sees the opportunity that the region presents for growth.
"I think it's very clear we have an opportunity here in Pennsylvania, in western Pennsylvania to capitalize on the natural gas industry," Bernstine said. "We need to make sure at the state level that we're doing things to ensure we're creating an environment to capitalize on that opportunity."
Trump's visit to the plant was his 13th trip to Pennsylvania since he's taken office, the most by any president through this point in his term, he said Tuesday. The president's speech was to focus on his administration's energy initiatives, and he traveled with Energy Secretary Rick Perry and EPA Administrator Andrew R. Wheeler. However, Trump weaved in his usual campaign-style remarks, throwing jabs at Democratic frontrunners former Vice President Joe Biden and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, underscoring his need to win Pennsylvania's 20 electoral votes for a second time in the 2020 election.
"In 2020, Pennsylvania is a battleground state," Bernstine said. "It's a state that clearly will be very close. To me, this isn't about politics. It's about utilizing this opportunity to collaborate with folks in the federal government and work with the state."
Shenango Township resident Bill Watkins was one of the union workers in attendance for Trump's speech. Watkins, a laborer with Construction & General Laborers Union Local 833 out of New Brighton, has been on the job site for just about a year.
"I love the president," Watkins said. "I think he's doing a great job and I think everything he's doing is spot on.
"I'm all for him. I've always been all for him."
Watkins said the workers at the plant were briefed on what to wear and what not to wear to the event.
"They just told us we would eat, get breakfast and then come up at 10 o'clock," Watkins.
Workers were shuttled into the job site by charter bus before 10 a.m. A playlist including songs by Elton John and soft rock played before Gretchen Watkins, Shell's CEO, took the podium around 2 p.m. with Trump following minutes later. Watkins said he doesn't like the way leaders like Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Hillary Clinton and others criticize, belittle and poke at Trump.
"When President Obama won, I wasn't really in favor of it," Watkins said. "I did what I had to do and we went along with it. We didn't try to bash him every day. We were on board. He was the commander-in-chief. That's why I admire the servicemen so much. They do what they're told without hesitation.
"I have a lot of friends in the service. They weren't for President Obama. They did what they had to do because that was the commander-in-chief. I wish more people would jump on board and be involved with what President Trump has to say."
