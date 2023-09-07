Berner International recently learned it is the recipient of a $537,000 Rural Energy for America Program grant to help fund the installation of a solar array for the industry.
The Pennsylvania Solar Center, a nonprofit that helps businesses and organizations explore solar options, is providing the company with support for the project.
The grant, also known as REAP, comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture as part of the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August of 2022 to help combat the climate crisis. The New Castle manufacturer, also known as Berner Air Curtains, is the first of its kind to integrate solar initiatives in Lawrence County, and one of the first between Pittsburgh and Erie in western Pennsylvania.
“Our mission at Berner Air Curtains is to save energy and create healthy, comfortable environments,” President and CEO David Rimbey said. “We’re excited to more fully incorporate the mission into our organization with solar energy.”
Headquartered in New Castle, Berner International has been in business for more than 65 years. The company employs 135 people in both New Castle and Montreal, Canada.
The new solar array installation began in June, facilitated by Pennsylvania Solar Center, and was installed by EIS Solar of Carnegie.
“There are so many incentives to go solar right now that can save businesses and nonprofits thousands of dollars,” said Leo Kowalski, program director at the PA Solar Center. “Many organizations want to learn more about using these incentives to their advantage but do not know where to begin. That’s where our GET Solar and GET Solar Communities programs come in. We’ll answer any questions you might have – like whether your organization is even a good candidate for solar, what kind of financing programs are available, and then ultimately connect you with qualified and properly accredited solar developers.”
The solar panel installation has the capacity to produce almost one gigawatt of power annually. Installation at Berner began in June, with plans for the array to be fully operational by the end of 2023. The system is designed to cover all future expansion needs. Excess energy will initially be sent back to First Energy but will eventually be integral to a planned Berner facility expansion.
The PA Solar Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization with the mission to expand the benefits of solar to all Pennsylvanians.
