Sunday afternoon saw was a steady stream of customers at Ali’s Upper Crust as the community gathered for a benefit dinner for Andrew Keller, the father of 12-year-old Jazmyn who died July 11 in a tragic murder-suicide that was one of a series of events that left the community reeling.
The outpouring of community support has left Andrew at a loss for words.
“I couldn’t ask more (from the community),” Keller said. “The insurance company hasn’t done a thing, but everybody else has. You can’t bring Jazmyn back. They are trying to hold me up, and I really appreciate that.
“I don’t know how I am going to repay everybody. I can’t thank everybody enough. I am in everybody’s debt. Jazmyn constantly gave and gave. Everybody is giving back.
“I never saw it coming and here we are.”
Michelle and Linda Hasson organized the benefit dinner in memory of Jazmyn, who her father said gave and gave every chance she could. Inside the restaurant was a giant display of various pictures of Jazmyn.
Allison McGrath, who owns the pizza place on Highland Avenue, said when she learned on Facebook the Hassons were looking for a kitchen, she jumped at the opportunity to help.
“Anything to help my community,” McGrath said. “Michelle and Linda Hasson are the ones who created the fundraiser for Mr. Keller. I just jumped in to help.
“It has been a great turnout. We made enough food to accommodate everybody that wants to come in.”
The menu consisted of Syrian bread, grape leaves, kibbe, chicken and rice and pepper sauce, and at 4 p.m. customers were lined up showing their support.
“It has been a great turnout. We made enough food to accommodate everybody that wants to come in.”
Keller said he was astonished at what the group completed.
“My gosh, they donated everything — their time, their effort,” Keller said. “A lot of work went into it. It is more than anybody can ever ask. Everybody from the public is buying the excellent food. They didn’t have a kitchen big enough, and she came forward and offered hers. Good things happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.