Butler County Community College has announced the names of students who have made the president’s and dean’s lists for the fall 2021 semester, as well as the names of those who have graduated recently.
Lawrence County residents on the president’s list with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher include: Cassandra Jones of Bessemer; Ellwood City residents Jack Brown, Amanda Csuy, Chloe Fox, Eryn Gatto-Christofferson, Scarlett Hazen and Emmalee Hindman; New Castle residents Adrienne Antuono, Amanda Cilli, Heather Doan, Brian Hammond, Lisa Hartle, Christina Hilke, Sydney Kolas, Liam Kosior, Cameron Mellott, Brett Nesbitt, Angelina Pagley, Gavin Pagley, Amanda Rainey, Paul Robinson and Kayla Sprumont; Amanda Beers and Betsy Boyd of New Wilmington; Wade Sutton of Volant; Brody Newman of Wampum; and Joseph Allegro of West Pittsburg.
Local students who have achieved a cumulative GPA of at least 3.5 named to the dean’s list include: Havana Williams of Ellwood City; New Castle residents Evan Bass, Kaitlyn Bober, Shannon Davies, Stephanie Gentile, Shawn McClenahan, Alexander Pagley, Michael Prestopine, Brittany Rice and Patricia Yhelka; and Kaily Priester and Luke Shah of New Wilmington.
Graduates from Lawrence County include: Jazeel Abdallah and Havana Williams of Ellwood City; New Castle residents Nicholas Dematteo, Amber Emery, Colleen Horn, Kasandra McEwen, Brittany Rice and Dylan Scardefield; and Alliya Allwine of Wampum.
