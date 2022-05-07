The third annual Basket Bash Fundraiser to benefit the Sara Jane Foundation takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 22 in the front parking lot of the Crane Room Grille, 3009 Wilmington Road.
All proceeds benefit the foundation, a component fund of the Community Foundation of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio, which provides grants to those facing medical hardships.
Organizers hope to have 100 baskets available with themes including pets, purses, golf, holidays, dining out, lottery tickets, health and beauty, barbecue and children’s items.
There will also be a Chinese auction, 50/50 drawing and big ticket item raffle. From noon to 2 p.m. Dragonfly Balloons will be giving out balloons while supplies last and a Neshannock fire truck will be on site. Food trucks include: Sinkers & Suds, 9 a.m. to noon; Hoshi Pittsburgh, noon to 3 p.m.; and Nina’s Italian Ice, noon to 3 p.m.
For more information about the event, visit the Sara Jane Foundation’s Facebook page. To make a donation or request a grant, contact the Community Foundation at (724) 981-5882.
