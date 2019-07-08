The Union Township Volunteer Fire Department will host the Western Pennsylvania Balloon Quest at Scotland Meadows Park again this year from July 10-14.
The four-day event will have rides, crafts, food and, of course, hot air balloons.
Gates open at 4 p.m. Thursday for guests to enjoy crafts, food and amusement park rides before Nite Glow begins at 9:15 p.m. There will be a preview night the night before from 4 p.m. until 11 p.m. featuring only amusement park rides.
Tethered balloon rides will be offered from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Music by D.J Tony Tunz will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday before a Pyrotecnico fireworks display at 10 p.m.
Other activities set for the weekend include a pancake breakfast, a medical helicopter demonstration and a car and truck show.
Some spectator tips for the event include dressing properly, leaving your dog at home, not smoking around balloons, not stepping on balloons, following your pilot's instructions and staying away from balloons that are taking off or landing.
Other balloon launches featuring the 22 hot air balloons, weather permitting:
•Friday at 6:30 p.m.
•Saturday at 6 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
•Sunday at 6 a.m.
For more information visit www.wpaballoonquest.webs.com.
