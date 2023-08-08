The Son of the City organization will host its seventh annual back to school bash Monday for New Castle Area School District students.
The event, planned for 5 to 8 p.m. at the New Castle Junior-Senior High School, will provide various services to students and will supply them with backpacks filled with school supplies, hygiene products, barbers, stylists and braiders from Northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.
Other activities will involve nail and face painting, food being served to up to 1,000 attendees and drawings for gift cards to local businesses. Spanish interpreters also will at the event.
Son of the City is collaborating with the school district, Ronald J. Alexander Memorial Trust, Victory Family Church, the New Castle fire and police departments, Lawrence County Community Action Partnership, the Lawrence County Children’s Advocacy Center other community groups.
Everything at the event is free while supplies last. Doors will open promptly at 5 p.m., but attendees are advised that the line starts forming by 4:15 p.m.
Brian Rice, CEO of Son of the City, reported the event last year served nearly 800 people and he expects that number to remain high this year.
