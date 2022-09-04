Sunday’s morning rain put a damper on the number of classic cars on display at Back to the ‘50s Weekend at Cascade Park.
But there was more to the event than cars. There was good music, good food, and good exercise, walking up and down the slopes of the city’s largest recreation area.
The talent and mix of The Wait, a band comprised of mostly New Castle members, captured a large crowd and it’s following has been steadily growing in the New Castle area and beyond.
Conny Creek Brewing Co., A microbrewery from Lower Burrell, was quenching thirsts with their cold microbeers, and Big Kat’s BBQ from Union Township and the Tastee Tailgater were keeping hungry bellies happy.
Other entertainment Sunday featured The Zoo, a rocking band from New Castle, which drew more crowds to wind up the three-day event.
