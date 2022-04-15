To further protect Pennsylvania’s $7.1 billion poultry industry from the threat of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding has issued a temporary quarantine order banning the exhibition of poultry and eggs at county and local fairs in Pennsylvania.
The ban takes effect Saturday and will last for at least 60 days or until the department rescinds the order.
The temporary ban prohibits the presence and display of poultry and poultry products, including eggs, feathers and other parts and items made of these parts. The ban applies to the 108 county and local fairs that receive state funding under the Pennsylvania Agricultural Fair Act.
“Pennsylvania’s agricultural fairs are important educational events for our youth,” Redding said. “But the risk to our poultry farmers and our economy outweighs the benefit of displaying poultry at fairs when avian influenza is an imminent threat. The very real experience of weighing risks against benefits is also a tremendously important part of an agricultural education.”
Pennsylvania has not had a confirmed case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in commercial or backyard poultry since an outbreak in 1983-‘84.
As of April 12 infected birds in commercial and backyard poultry flocks had been confirmed in 26 states including most states surrounding Pennsylvania. The USDA’s website includes a complete list of domestic poultry infections, as well as those in wild birds.
Genetic analyses of samples taken in other states have shown the virus is being spread by infected wild birds, according to a department news release.
Domestic poultry, including chickens, ducks, geese, turkeys, guinea fowl, quail, pheasants, emus and ostriches are most susceptible to avian influenza. Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza is highly contagious and often fatal to birds.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that these avian influenza detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of avian influenza viruses have been detected in the United States, and poultry products and eggs are safe to consume if stored and cooked at proper temperatures.
In 2015, following a multi-state outbreak of the virus that occurred primarily in the Midwest, the USDA reported losses and response costs of about $1 billion. A 2021 study of the economic impact of Pennsylvania’s agriculture shows that Pennsylvania’s poultry industry contributes $7.1 billion to the state’s economy and supports 26,600 jobs. The state’s organic poultry sector leads the nation in sales of both eggs and poultry.
Protecting Pennsylvania’s $7.1 billion poultry industry is a year-round top priority for the state Department of Agriculture and its partners across the poultry industry and in government and academia. Pennsylvania has strict biosecurity protocols in place for Pennsylvania farms, and for poultry products transported in and out of state, and the USDA has strict importation requirements for international shipments.
Pennsylvania and nationwide industry and government officials have strengthened preparedness and prevention efforts since 2015, and Pennsylvania’s response plan is assessed and updated regularly, the news release states.
Poultry producers have biosecurity plans on file with the department and are constantly reminded to follow plans and keep them up to date. The department has reviewed procedures, inventoried supplies and protective equipment, and has held monthly meetings with poultry producers, veterinarians, USDA officials and other stakeholders monthly, escalating to bi-monthly in February 2022.
Other agencies, including the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the departments of Agriculture, Health, General Services and Environmental Protection, the state police, game commission, Air National Guard, and USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s Veterinary Services and Wildlife Services are on alert, have reviewed the response plan and will carry it out if infections are confirmed in domestic flocks in the state.
Pennsylvania’s three animal health laboratories analyzed nearly 200,000 samples for avian influenza last year. The laboratories, which make up the Pennsylvania Animal Diagnostic Laboratory System, have the capacity to test many more samples.
Wild birds that carry the virus do not respect property or state lines. Though they may not appear sick, they spread the virus in their droppings and wherever they land. Anyone visiting a farm should be aware that vehicles and shoes could carry the virus from other places you have walked. Clean them thoroughly and stay away from poultry barns unless necessary.
People with backyard chickens — pets or birds raised for show — should keep them indoors and protect them from contamination by wild birds or their droppings.
Those with domestic birds should report any sick domestic birds or unusual deaths in your flock. Reporting is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture at (717) 772-2852 or by email at RA-ahds@pa.gov.
Details of the quarantine order may be found in the PA Bulletin.
More information about protecting domestic birds from avian influenza can be found at agriculture.pa.gov, or at USDA’s Defend the Flock Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.