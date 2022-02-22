The Lawrence County Industrial Development Authority has a new member.
The commissioners Tuesday appointed Darryl Audia Sr. of Hickory Township, a longtime real estate broker, to a two-year term on the board.
He succeeds Robert Foht of New Wilmington, who has held the position since 2015. Audia's term will expire Dec. 31, 2024.
The commissioners noted that Foht, who also had served as the county controller for many years, did not want to be reappointed to the industrial development authority, and Audia reached out to the commissioners and expressed an interest in serving.
