William M. Panella is remembered as a revered lawyer, a former district attorney, a New Castle city councilman, a city school board member, a veteran, a gentleman, a generous person and a friend.
Panella, whose trademarks were his pipe and his favorite Steelers shirt, left a lasting impression on an entire community, but friends in his closer circle have described how rich they were in knowing him on a more personal level.
Panella died Feb. 16 at age 87, leaving a legacy in the courthouse and at city hall.
Lawrence County President Judge Dominick Motto held Panella in the highest esteem.
“Bill and I were classmates in law school,” Motto remembered. “He was older than I was, but he attended in his late 30s or early 40s, and I was in my 20s.”
Panella graduated from Akron School of Law. He also his bachelor’s degree from Youngstown State University was in accounting, and most recently he applied that knowledge as elected city controller.
Shortly after Motto’s law school graduation, he found himself working alongside Panella in the public defender’s office.
“He played a significant role in my early career,” said Motto. They worked on many significant cases, including homicides.
“Bill was an excellent attorney and a very kind man, and he was an avid advocate for his clients in the courtroom,” Motto said. “I learned a lot from him, for which I am eternally grateful. He was a gentleman and an excellent attorney, and I will always consider him a friend, personally, and someone whom will always I remember professionally.”
Motto is planning a Court of Remembrance ceremony for noon on March 30 in his courtroom as a tribute to Panella, who was a member of the Lawrence County Bar Association.
CHARACTERIZATIONS
“Bill always wore this one Steelers sweatshirt,” recalled city councilwoman MaryAnne Gavrile, who knew Panella long before they served on city council together. “He wore it to every council meeting.”
Their friendship spanned more than 40 years and they went out to eat with others after almost every council meeting, Gavrile said. “He was fun, and he was opinionated whenever he had something to say. He knew a lot of things and understood a lot, and he really mentored me through the years.”
Panella served as Lawrence County’s elected district attorney from 1982 to 1998.
Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge J. Craig Cox, whom Panella hired as an assistant district attorney, remembers Panella succeeding District Attorney Donald Williams after defeating him in the 1981 election.
Cox and Harry O. Falls already were assistant district attorneys then.
“Bill called me one day in my private office and asked to meet me for lunch at the Yerage’s in the Castleton,” Cox said. “He asked me to stay on as an assistant D.A.”
Whenever there were high profile cases in court, Panella didn’t seek publicity, he said. “That was our job to do. He just gave us the autonomy to do it. He told you to do your job and expected you to do it, and he never micromanaged our cases.”
Thomas Minett, whom Panella hired an assistant district attorney working with Cox, developed the specialty of prosecuting homicides, and he remembers Panella trusting him to do his due diligence.
“When I was supposed to prepare a preliminary hearing for my first homicide, I asked him if he wanted to go through my notes and he said no,” Minett recalled.
“Bill was a hard worker,” Cox said.
He remembers Panella working all day, Monday through Thursday, and leaving the courthouse around 5 p.m. for dinnertime, then he would return by 6 and was in the office until 8:30 or 9 at night. On Fridays, he would take his wife out to dinner, Saturdays he would spend all day in the office, and on Sundays, he golfed. Then he’d go back to the office, Cox said.
“Bill could be gruff, but he had a heart of gold,” Cox continued. “He was a generous person. He took me under his wing and took me to different district attorney conventions in Philadelphia, and introduced me to D.A.s from all over the state.”
Panella loved to walk around and explore, especially in Philadelphia, Cox remembered. One time he wanted to go to Bookbinder’s, a famous Philadelphia seafood restaurant. He and Cox took a cab there, then after dinner, Panella insisted they walk back through Philadelphia to their hotel, Cox said. “It was a few miles.”
They came upon a store with a sign that said, “suit sale,” and they went inside. Panella tried on suits and bought two of them, Cox said, “and we walked all the way back to the hotel carrying suit bags.”
“If you went somewhere with him, you never took your wallet out. He paid for you,” Cox said. “If you asked for help at the office, he’d do it for you, and he was a wealth of information. He was a good man, a good district attorney, and he took care of his family.”
FAMILY TIES
“He wormed his way into my heart,” said Diana Kerr, Panella’s secretary of 12 years. “He was a big gruff guy who wasn’t so gruff when you got to know him.”
Only the two of them worked in his office, and he became more than just a boss to her. He became a friend.
He was understanding whenever she had family crises, because “family came first with him. He would do anything for his family, his children and grandchildren.”
Panella and his wife, Mary Lou, who died in 2005, had two daughters, Sheila Panella and Kelly Neal, and a son, Brian, nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Sheila is a New Castle police officer, and her fellow officers thought so much of her father and his role in the community that they escorted his funeral procession on Monday.
Minett remembers the Panellas having Christmas parties at their house and his wife would make delicious homemade toffee candy.
IN THE COURTROOM
Minett recalled first meeting Panella when they had tried a criminal case in Beaver County, and Panella was on the defense side. After the trial, Panella told him he was assembling a staff in his New Castle practice and he asked Minett if he ever tried a murder case and offered him a position.
“I took him up on that,” Minett said, noting Panella was in private practice then with Attorney Norman Barilla.
“I found him to be such a nice man,” Minett said of Panella. “Bill took care of everyone. He was buying me lunch every day,” which he would awkwardly accept so as not to slight him.
He worked with Panella five years in his practice and continued working with him in the DA’s office.
Panella also hired Diane Shaffer as an assistant district attorney, and she shared similar sentiments about him.
“He was tough, he was fair, and he had a heart of gold,” she said. “He always encouraged and supported his staff. He is going to be missed very deeply.”
Attorney Kenneth A. Kasenter, a former public defender when Panella was district attorney, commented, “Bill was the most knowledgeable district attorney I ever practiced against.”
Panella, until his death, was the oldest member of the county bar association, and his dear friend, attorney John R. Seltzer, has now become the oldest. Panella was five months older.
Seltzer realized their closeness in age about 20 years ago, “and I would always make sure I saw him in December, the month of his birthday. When May rolled around, Bill and I were the same age (in number) and he would wish me a happy birthday.”
When Bill became the oldest lawyer at the bar, Seltzer would remind him of that and he’d say, “that’s only a temporary situation, Jack, I’ll see you in May.”
“Bill and I became friends when he worked for Carmen Ambrosia as an accountant,” Seltzer recalled. “I got to know him well when he came into the bar association.”
He remembers Panella as an astute and versatile lawyer, having handled all kinds of cases — family law, criminal and civil cases.
“I was opposite him several times, and he was really a good trial lawyer,” Seltzer said. “He was one of the few attorneys who you could give a file to, and he never looked at it and he would walk into a courtroom and try a case. He knew the rules, and he knew how to present facts and witnesses.”
Gavrile remembers working at the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County, and whenever her clients didn’t have attorneys, Panella represented them pro bono.
“We would sit together every day at the courthouse and talk at ‘his desk,’” Gavrile said about a stray, empty desk located outside of the courtrooms in the third-floor foyer. “He more or less had adopted that desk as his.”
Cox also commented about the desk.
“Every morning he’d come to the third floor and sit at that desk,” Cox said, joking, “He would hold court himself. People would be walking by and would stop by and talk to him. They were like his courthouse family. He enjoyed going to the courthouse.”
FRIENDS OF LEISURE
Panella also golfed year-round, unless there was snow on the ground, Cox pointed out.
One of his golfing buddies was Charles Adamo, a retired state trooper, former county commissioner and retired jail warden.
“About 16 of us went golfing every year at Oglebay, and he and I were always roommates,” Adamo said. “There were so many funny things that happened. I don’t know how we hit it off so well.”
“The first time I went, he said to me, ‘My God, do you snore, I couldn’t even sleep,’” Adamo shared. “The next night, I hear this loud moaning and stomping and I woke up and he’s walking around and slamming his foot on the carpet because he had leg cramps. He forgot to bring his bananas. Every time we’d go somewhere on an overnight golf trip, he always had to bring his bananas.”
Adamo met Panella around 1969 or 1970 when the state police stationed him in New Castle, and their friendship solidified. A lifelong Republican, Adamo worked on Panella’s campaign for district attorney and that prompted him to become a Democrat.
“Bill was my attorney and a friend since I was 20,” said Price, who worked in real estate and runs a car dealership in Greenville. “He was definitely a man of his word.”
He, Adamo and Panella met for breakfast every day at P.O. Lunch for about 12 or 13 years, “and we had the same table,” Price said. Adamo and Price both fondly remember their political discussions, needling and arguments.
“He went to Akron University at night to become a lawyer,” Price said. “I was probably one of his first clients about 45 years ago, when he handled real estate. He was staunch Democrat and I’m a staunch conservative and we got along well,” he said, noting that despite his being a Republican, he also helped Panella on all of his campaigns.
“He was such a great guy,” Price said. He pointed out that when Panella won both his second term on city council and when he was elected city controller, he never put up one campaign sign. He noted that one of Panella’s best friends was Mike Angelo, who died a year ago.
“Bill was a very unique person and the dearest of friends you could ever have,” Adamo said.
“We’re all going to miss him, there’s no question,” Seltzer said, “but we won’t forget him. He was an outstanding gentleman and a real credit to the Bar.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.